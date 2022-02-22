Lavrov: Kiev ‘Doesn’t Care One Bit about European Partners’, Won’t Abide by Minsk Agreements

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

February 22, 2022

3181860 01.09.2017 Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров на встрече со студентами и профессорско-преподавательским составом МГИМО(У) МИД России. Максим Блинов/РИА Новости

“For all of these seven years, we have on a daily basis been drawing the attention of our European partners to the fact that Kiev does not care one bit about them, and does nothing about the Minsk agreements; moreover, Kiev publicly declares that it will not comply with them”, Lavrov told the press.

According to the minister, Kiev “forces” its Western guardians to share or “silently swallow” the Russophobia that has become a driving force in Ukraine, while Donbass was denied the right to negotiate with the Ukrainian authorities.

“In a situation where the Minsk agreements have been dead for many years due to such actions by Kiev to sabotage obligations and because of the connivance — and perhaps even indulgence — of the West to such a position by the Kiev regime, it is clear to everyone that these agreements have already been buried, and not by us”, the minister said.

Kiev does not put European colleagues on a penny and is not going to implement the Minsk agreements, Lavrov said. He also noted the “negative and provocative role of the European Union”, saying that the bloc has repeatedly proved it cannot be responsible for its words, commenting on the EU’s role in Kiev’s failure to comply with the Minsk agreements on Donbass.

Source: Sputnik (edited by Al-Manar English website)

