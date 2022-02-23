“Hassan” Drone and the Mentality of Resistance

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Dr. Sheikh Ali Jaber

Despite the surprise “Hassan” Drone has caused among people in general and the enemy in particular, in which it represented an incident that scrambled the cards yet another time, in addition to the equations of the struggle; however, the observer who is aware of the Resistance’s innovative mind was expecting such an event, or at least wasn’t surprised with it. This is because the Resistance, in different occasions, has underscored the principle of cumulating its power, surprising the enemy, and transforming the threat into an opportunity. The same concept was uttered by the Leader of the Resistance.

This is how the Resistance is engaged in a sort of practical argument in which the threat is turned into an opportunity for yet another strength. The enemy responds by raising the level of its threats; then the Resistance changes the new threat into another opportunity, and so on… Once we add to this the concept of building a cumulative power, it is possible to imagine what will happen.

The Mentality of Resistance

The new logic the Arab struggle against ‘Israel’ didn’t know is that that produces the cumulative power all over the years of this struggle.

The spying and practical threat posed by the enemy has triggered a response by the Resistance which was translated into drones that were first thought of and tested by Martyr Leader Engineer Hassan Lakkis. Several types of drones were witnessed, one of which is the “Ayyoub” Drone, the one named after self-sacrifice Martyr Hussein Ayyoub.

The progressive development of military industries in the Islamic Republic of Iran has helped a lot, especially that martyr Lakkis was into that. Then the brutal war on Yemen represented an actual field to test the efficiency of the drones, their reconnaissance and practical capabilities at once.

The Resistance was up to all of this silently, developing and producing a line that makes it sufficient for it not to import drones from Iran, and so was it.

The Resistance, over decades, managed to prepare an army of young Resistance fighters, experts, and specialists who present their ideas and manufacture what is needed. Hence, it mingled efficacy with the field military power, the innovative mind, and belief. The equation of victory is composed of power which is added to both mind and belief.

Upon this equation, the enemy must be surprised with a bigger might the Resistance has, while the pride of the people of Resistance, its supporters and lovers everywhere must grow bigger.

To all those pissed off by the achievement of “Hassan” Drone: Do expect more from the Resistance!

