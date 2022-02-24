Putin authorizes a special military operation in Donbass

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 24, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Russian president rules the authorization of a special military operation in Donbass, stressing that Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine.

Russia previously contended that it will be entering Donbass upon the request of separatists. (Reuters)

With Putin stressing that NATO-allied neo-Nazis are moving closer to the Russian borders from Ukraine, the Russian president authorized a special military operation on Donbass this Thursday morning.

“Leading NATO countries pursue their own goal by fully supporting Ukraine’s extreme Nazis and neo-Nazis, who, in turn, will never forgive the people of Crimea and Sevastopol for their free choice to reunify with Russia”, said the Russian president.

“They will, of course, go to Crimea, like to Donbass, the way they do it, to kill, like executioners from the bands of Ukrainian Nazi supporters of Hitler were killing innocent people during World War II”.

Yesterday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled a terrorist attempt to bomb an Orthodox Church in Crimea, arresting six who belong to a banned right-wing party, the Right Sector.

Putin made it clear once again that the Russian forces do not have any intention to occupy Ukraine, however, it will defend itself against Ukrainian forces if it must. He urged the Ukrainians to lay their arms down and to remember they gave an oath to the people, not a junta.

With that being said, the Russian president announced the launching of a special operation, after deploying Russian troops to Donbass on Tuesday.

“The circumstances make us take decisive and immediate actions. The people’s republics of Donbass asked Russia for assistance”, Putin said.

“In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, Part 7 of the UN Charter, with the sanction of the Federation Council and in pursuance of the friendship and mutual assistance treaties with the DPR and LPR, ratified by the Federal Assembly, I have decided to conduct a special military operation”.

He says that though war is a dirty business, NATO has not been acting out of morality, saying Russia cannot develop, feel safe, or exist with constant threats from Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, “Ukrainian military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, and air forces are being neutralized by high-precision weapons”, stressing that there are no threats to the civilian population.

Putin drew a parallel from the past:

“We remember that in 2000 and 2005, we gave a military rebuff to terrorists in the Caucasus. We defended the integrity of our state, preserved Russia”, he pointed out.

“In 2014, they supported the Crimeans and Sevastopol residents. In 2015, the armed forces were used to put up a reliable barrier to the penetration of terrorists from Syria into Russia”.

The Russian President stressed that his country is ready to respond immediately to those who interfere and create more threats.

“My dear fellow citizens, I am certain that the soldiers and officers of the Russian Armed Forces who are loyal to their country will do their duty working together effectively”, Putin said. “I have no doubt that all levels of power will work together and be effective”.

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Nikolay Pankov, alerted that, after their recognition, the situation in the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk is escalating, saying that innocent victims are increasing, as 100,000 people in Donbass were obliged to leave their homes only in the recent days, including 29,865 children.

More on the Topic

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO, Putin, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Caucasus, Crimea, Donbass, Donetsk, Lugansk, Neo-Nazi, Ukro-nazis, UN Charter |