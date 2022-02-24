Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Is Stronger Than Ever, “Israel” Will Be Eradicated

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 24, 2022

By Al-Ahed News

In an interview marking the 30th martyrdom anniversary of Martyr Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recalled the late martyred leader and affirmed that the Resistance has followed his footsteps.

“He is physically absent but is still present with his soul, culture, brothers, friends, students, family, and all those who followed his footsteps,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled times of religious studies in the Iraqi city of Najaf in which he got to know Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi at the age of 16. He described the late Sayyed as very intelligent, present, and serious in both work and study.

“Sayyed Abbas was a very hardworking student who had no time to waste; his first visit to Najaf lasted for three consecutive years, something that was not common among students there,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, Sayyed Abbas’s way of teaching and education was uncommon in Najaf; he used to test his students to make sure they have understood their lessons.

“Sayyed Abbas used to check on his students on a daily basis, their issues and everything; he used to be in the place of their parents,” Hezbollah Secretary General explained.

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that Sayyed Abbas worked to make leaders out of his students by shaping their culture and ideology.

Elsewhere in the interview, His Eminence spoke of Sayyed Abbas’s perseverance, shedding light on the hardships they face while in Iraq.

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the Late martyred leader used to take a 3-kilometer walk to the holy shrine of Imam Ali [AS] on a daily basis just to attend the lesson there.

Regarding Sayyed Abbas’s relationship with Martyr Sayyed Mohammad Baqir Sadr, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that both leaders had a close relationship.

“Sayyed Abbas’s relationship with Martyr Sadr was unique,” the Resistance chief said, adding that Sayyed Abbas “was very impressed with him [Sayyed Mohammad Baqir Sadr], believing in his leadership besides respecting all other religious leaders.”

Relatedly, the Secretary General detailed their stay in Iraq, saying that Sayyed Abbas “was a target of the Iraqi intelligence, but he had already been back in Lebanon; so we sent him not to return to Najaf.”

During the interview, Sayyed Nasrallah not only tackled the life of Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, but he also sent a stern warning to the apartheid “Israeli” entity, calling it a “temporary regime,” whose termination is only a matter of time.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the Resistances’ project “is victory, protecting people, and defending freedom, the homeland, the nation, and the sanctities”.

He further added, “What happened in Lebanon is evidence of the divine promise in the Holy Book, and ‘Israel’ will cease to exist. This entity will perish.”

His Eminence said he endorsed a social media campaign that has proposed that the occupying regime be called a “temporary regime,” saying, “This entity is temporary. I support calling it the temporary entity.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also asserted that Hezbollah “was completely prepared for battle,” adding, “If the ‘Israeli’ enemy happens to impose a war on Lebanon, it will [then] get to witness our bravery.”

“When you choose silence and surrender your weapons, it is as if you are telling the enemy that ‘I am wretched and weak.’ [This is while] the enemy is arrogant and will render you weaker,” the Secretary General noted.

Meanwhile, His Eminence asserted that the Resistance had become stronger in all areas, including its military power and devotion, more than ever.

“There are no ceilings to this resistance,” he said, affirming that “the resistance’s supporters have grown larger in number.”

