Israel Ready to Receive Thousands of Jews from Ukraine

Posted on February 26, 2022 by worldpeacewithjustice

February 25, 2022

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparov. (Photo: via Lapid Twitter Page)

Israel announced on Thursday that it is ready to receive thousands of Jews wishing to flee Ukraine following the Russian military operation there, Anadolu news agency reported.

“We are ready to accept thousands of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine,” Minister of Immigration and Absorption, Pnina Tamano-Shata, was quoted as saying by Israel’s Kan news agency.

“Our door will be open to anyone who wants to come. We will find solutions that go beyond what we are prepared for,” she added.

“Israel is prepared to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”

Earlier yesterday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, describing it as a “serious violation of world order”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

