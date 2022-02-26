Why Is the U.S. Peddling Dangerous Lies About a ‘Russian Invasion’ of Ukraine?

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

February 25, 2022

By Robert Bridge

Source: Strategic Culture Foundation

It is interesting now to see how the U.S. propaganda machine will respond to the ‘unsettling’ prospect of peace when so much had been invested on just the opposite outcome.

As the Biden administration continues to disseminate decidedly pro-war propaganda, crying wolf that a ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine will kick off at any moment, it is critical to understand the reasons why U.S. policymakers are employing such irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric.

Ironically, in the event that a military conflict really did break out between Russia and Ukraine, the one country that would be the most surprised is the one that stands guilty of peddling the most misinformation to date: yes, the United States of Hysteria.

Over the weekend, amid a torrent of anonymous “classified intelligence” that a ‘Russian invasion’ was just over the horizon, Kiev called Washington’s bluff and asked for something that the United States almost never provides to friends and enemies alike (it’s enough to recall the days leading up to the War in Iraq), which is rock-solid evidence.

“If you or any other people have any additional information about the 100% Russian invasion in Ukraine starting on the 16th [of February], please give us this information,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remarked wryly during a weekend presser. “We work on a daily basis, receiving information from our intelligence. We are also grateful to other intelligence agencies of other countries.”

This surprise request by the Ukrainian leader, who seemed to finally comprehend that things were getting real, and fast, prompted the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to remark: “Have you ever seen anything like that?… For two months [the Western powers] have been mocking common sense and the Ukrainian people, while implementing another global provocative campaign.”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Lies, Russia, Western Propaganda | Tagged: Armenia anti-Russian hysteria, Zakharova, Zelensky |