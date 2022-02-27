False Flag Chemical Plot Gets Nusra Front Terrorists Fried

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MIRI WOOD

False flag attempt for another chemical attack to blame on Syria resulted in the inbred al Nusra Front tafkiri incompetents getting fried while transporting poisonous substances suspected to be weapons-grade chlorine into Idlib.

According to reports from the Russians at the Hmeimim base in Tartous have claimed that up to 15 savages have sustained skin and pulmonary burns while supporting a leaking container of weapons-grade chlorine in the village of Kafr Lusin in Idlib, the terrorists plotted to use it against the Syrian Army troops positioned not far in Idlib southern countryside.

The reports were received via Admiral Oleg Goravlev, Vice-President of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim. Based on the known relationship of al Nusra and the White Helmets, the stethoscope-less, CPR-less, too stupid to bag ”patients,” organ-trading, fetus-carving, child-trafficking fraud responder death squads were likely among the fried terrorists.

Pediatrician mute over Helmet friends kidnapping & brutalization of children, & sideways fake bagging?

Ask the question the UNSC P3 should have asked…

Near-term fetus carved from mother’s womb. UNSC triad doesn’t question how White Helmets came into possession of fetus carved from mother’s womb.

Congress silent.

Kidnapped, traumatized, moulage-d, & perversely CGI’d. UNSC threw a lifeline to al Qaeda kidnappers of Syrian children.



Al Qaeda in Douma kidnapped, terrorized this Syrian girl. AFP took ghastly foto in 2015. Nazi junta of UNSC ignores kidnapping & sexual marketing of children.

The Nusra Helmets, psychopaths who should be locked up in facilities for the criminally insane, function as NATO PR for false flag operations used by stenographers and unindicted war criminals to bomb the Syrian Arab Republic.

In 2018, the savage White Helmets kidnapped several Syrian children in Idlib, to use in a possible false flag war porn operation, and likely to also market them on the dark web, or in the physical world.

Please note the featured image; the older girl has been traumatized in moulage trauma make-up. She is obviously terrified, yet she attempts to calm the younger, screaming children also rounded up and stuffed into a Helmets ‘ambulance,’ as one mom screams for her child to get out. Another girl is forced to lie on the ground, and the child pornographers have poured something to mimic blood around her private parts, to incite their degenerate pedophile audiences.

White Helmets market Syrian children on the dark web, use them for false flag ops, at taxpayer expense.

Despite the documented, degenerate activities of the contra death squads, the former cell phone salesman who once ‘fled’ to Turkey to return as a leader of a fraud CIA/State Department-funded contras, Raed al Saleh, was recently and again flown to the UN at taxpayer expense to be cheered as a hero and been the centerpiece for photo ops.

The overpaid and finely coiffed members of the NATO Nazi junta occupying the UN, know, or should know of the heinous crimes of the vermin they flew in to the alleged bastion of peace and security.

They are not stupid.

They are complicit.

On 11 December, the sexual degenerate kidnappers told us to watch another bogus rescue scene, so we did.

Walking through a park-like area carrying shoeless, kidnapped children also does not help create the stage for a false flag chemical attack.

“Watch,” the kidnappers tell us. Will this girl begging for her mommy end up murdered & blamed on a false chemical atta

One need not be a skilled health care clinician to recognize there is no physical trauma requiring medical care, in these kidnapped girls.

One also need not understand Arabic to grasp that they are terrified, screaming for their mothers — and unconcerned about the perverts trying to bribe them with candies to shut them up.

Criminal NATO war porn propagandists lie that false flag operations are the fantasies of conspiracy paranoiacs — excepting, of course, when Psaki lied Russia was prepping a false flag for Ukraine — despite such malignant operations in Syria resulting in criminal bombings of the SAR, based on these deadly operations by al Qaeda in Idlib, and al Qaeda in Douma.

Perhaps these now fried savages will be fortunate enough to have surgeries by the unlicensed Mengele’s who sadistically brag about performing surgeries without anesthesia, who then have fraudumentaries done about them.

Perhaps the unlicensed SAMS ghouls might attempt lung reduction surgery to salvage part of the fried terrorists’ lungs.

Fifteen Nusra Helmets terrorists got fried while transporting weapons-grade chemicals into the village of Kafr Lusin in Idlib, in an attempt to create another false flag operation to give the NATO fascists an excuse to bomb Syria, again.



Burn, baby, burn.

–– Miri Wood

You can show your disgust at our war criminals getting away with murder, by helping to support Syria News.

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs on time; you can also donate with Cryptocurrencies through our donate page.

Thank you in advance.

