26 Feb 2022

After an eight-year hiatus, water is restored to Crimea via the North Crimean Canal, after Russian forces destroyed a dam constructed by the Ukrainian authorities in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian authorities had previously announced the construction of a dam that would prevent water flows to the north of Crimea

The concrete dam built by Ukraine in Kherson region in 2014 to cut off the water supply to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal was destroyed by the Russian military, Governor Sergey Aksenov told Sputnik on Saturday.

“Our military destroyed the dam built by the Nazis, which had blocked the North Crimean Canal,” Aksenov announced.

The work on lifting the water blockade of the Crimean peninsula by unblocking the water flow from the Dnieper continues, he added.

"Our servicemen destroyed the dam built by Nazis that was blocking the North Crimean Canal."

It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian authorities, specifically the administration of the Kherson suburbs, had previously announced the construction of a dam that would prevent the flow of waters of the Dnieper River to the north of Crimea.

Earlier, after Kiev refused to negotiate with Moscow, all Russian units received an order to resume the advance into the Ukrainian territory in all directions, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov confirmed.

“After the Ukrainian side abandoned the negotiation process, all units were ordered today to continue the advance in all directions in accordance with the operation plan,” he pointed out.

