Donbas people describe living under Kiev-US-NATO shelling for 8 years

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The school behind this apartment building was hit, and two teachers killed, purely for punishment

-February 27, 2022

By Jim W. Dean, Managing Editor

…from Patrick Lancaster, US Navy veteran, war correspondent

First published February 27, 2022

[ Editor’s Note: This is the longest interview, about 16 minutes, as we hear from these people whom the US media has never interviewed. We hear what it is like to endure random shelling from a US and NATO backed Kiev government that was hoping to drive these people out of their towns and cities.

Patrick Lancaster got to the scene after the morning shelling, often done to break everybody’s windows to make everybody suffer more in the winter. So even as the Russian military is pushing into the interior, Ukrainian artillery units have the time and ammunition to continue shelling non-combatants just for spite.

So far, the western news correspondents are with the Kiev Ukrainians covering their valiant defense of their homeland. I have not seen any of them interviewing those who have been targeted as unwanted citizens.

The school behind this apartment building was hit, and two teachers killed, purely for punishment. Granny says that Kiev only wants the land and wants to drive them all out of the country, hence the shelling.

I do not remember Obama or Trump and now Biden lifting a finger to stop this. Biden never posed that, if the endless shelling of Donbas did not stop, the US aid to Ukraine would end. Did anyone even propose to put UN peacekeepers here to stop the Kiev shelling?

By their non-action, NATO and its main country backers signed their names to the thousands of civilians killed here for the purpose of wanting to move NATO forces to the Russian border.

As the US, even under Biden, has avoided any United Nations peacekeeping here, as even good ole’ Joe wanted to cut off visibility of what was going on with full US approval under Democrat and Republican administrations.

This is a dark stain on the US military, diplomatic and political systems, as they all looked to profit from this as a new Cold War.

The Dems had no problem in seeing the autocratic Trumpers as a serious threat to the US. But Biden’s team has been blind to the threat the US has posed to these Donbas people, who are trying to eke out a living without becoming a new Cold War toy for warmongers to play with… Jim W. Dean ]

First published February 27, 2022

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, NATO, Ukraine | Tagged: cold war 2, Donbass, NATO Expansion, Ukro-nazis |