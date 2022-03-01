Hezbollah chief blames Washington for ‘inciting’ the crisis between Russia and Ukraine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The resistance leader also criticized western media’s racist approach to West Asian and African refugees of US-led wars

March 01 2022

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (Photo credit: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

ByNews Desk

During a speech on 1 March, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the US is to blame for pushing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine into a “full-scale war.”

“Washington has done everything to push for the current scenario… The US is responsible for what is happening in Ukraine and it incited in this direction,” the Lebanese resistance leader said in a televised address commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Abbas al-Moussawi.

“The consequences of what is happening in Russia and Ukraine are dangerous to the world, and the situation is open to all possibilities,” he warned before condemning western nations for showing “double standards compared to their attitudes toward US wars.”

He also said that western countries are doing “everything against Russia except for direct combat.”

Nasrallah went on to condemn the inaction by western countries after Washington stole billions of dollars from Afghanistan earlier this month.

“A strong and arrogant America, the world is silent about its injustice, the latest of which is Biden’s theft of the Afghan people’s money. The Afghan Central Bank has $7 billion in the US, which Biden made a decision to divide and donate half of it to the victims of 9/11,” Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah secretary general went on to say that what is happening in Ukraine should serve as a “lesson” to those who trust and rely on Washington’s promises.

In a previous address after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Nasrallah drew the same conclusion about the US betraying its allies in the region.

Nasrallah also heavily criticized the response of western media to the crisis in Ukraine, highlighting how a majority of these outlets have spread racist rhetoric in regards to West Asian and African refugees of US-led wars.

The resistance leader asked: “How did the world behave when the US invaded Afghanistan, Iraq, [and others] and how is it behaving now, as Russia started its military operation in Ukraine?”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, American Wars, Lebanon, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Abbas Al-Mousawi, Nasrallah, West Asia |