Imam Khamenei: Today’s Ukraine Is Yesterday’s Afghanistan, It Is A Victim of US Policies

March 1, 2022

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivered on Tuesday a speech marking Eid al-Mab’ath, the day on which Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] was appointed to Prophethood.

On the auspicious occasion, Imam Khamenei congratulated the Muslims worldwide and the Iranian people, as well as all the free people of the world.

His Eminence began his speech by shedding light on the history of Islam and its importance to humanity saying that it has “gifted humanity with the most precious gift for their joy”.

“The prophethood of the Noble Messenger achieved what was considered impossible; transforming the people of the Age of Ignorance into a virtuous nation,” the Leader said.

Imam Khamenei said: “The Islamic Revolution has been achieved thanks to Allah, and it has driven the people from laziness to activeness, putting the Iranian people at the forefronts of the world’s attention.”

“Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s main slogans during his prophethood was to combat ignorance”, the Leader said, urging that combatting ignorance is by “strengthening religious belief and spreading the faithful religious complexes all over the world.”

Elsewhere in his speech, His Eminence added that the “Western society uses science and knowledge to slaughter people and plunder other nations.”

Imam Khamenei asks “Why does the US loot Syrian oil, Afghan national money, supports and defends Zionist crimes, and create crises?

He said the Western civilization today is “suffering from modern ignorance, and the US is an obvious model.”

Imam Khamenei went on to say that the “Mafia regime in the US” needs to create crises globally and in West Asia in particular.

“Washington cannot survive without crises so it can sell weapons,” the Leader added.

His Eminence explained the fact that it was the US that dragged Ukraine to where it is now.

“By interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs, creating color revolutions and toppling one government and putting another in power, the US dragged Ukraine into this situation,” Imam Khamenei pointed out.

Pointing to the West’s double standards in dealing with the crisis in Ukraine, he said the Western countries support killing the Yemeni people, but they call for an end to the Ukraine crisis.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, “Ukraine’s situation has two important lessons. Governments that rely on the US and Europe should know their support is a mirage and not real.”

Imam Khamenei noted that both the Ukrainian president and the ex-Afghan president acknowledged that the US left them alone.

“Today’s Ukraine is yesterday’s Afghanistan. Both countries’ presidents said they relied on US and Western governments but were left alone,” His Eminence said.

“The people are governments’ most important support. This is the second lesson from Ukraine’s situation,” Imam Khamenei said, adding, “If the people of Ukraine had been involved, the Ukrainian government wouldn’t be in this situation. The people didn’t get involved because they didn’t approve of the government.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further said, “Westerners support killing the Yemeni people but they call for an end to the Ukraine crisis.”

“For eight years, the Yemeni people have been living under the unjust bombardment; and the West publicly supported the coalition of aggression there,” His Eminence said.

Imam Khamenei said, “Iran supports ending the war in Ukraine.”

“We want the war to be ended there, but the solution to any crisis is only possible if the root cause is identified,” the Leader went on to say, adding, “The root of the crisis in Ukraine are the US policies that create crisis, and Ukraine is a victim of these policies.”

