Neo-Nazi Ukrainians greasing bullets with pig fat to shoot Muslim Chechens

March 1, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

A video published by the Ukrainian National Guard depicts systemic bigotry in Ukraine.

Video: Neo-Nazi greasing bullets with pig fat to shoot Muslim Chechens

The National Guard of Ukraine’s Twitter account released a video, boasting about Azov fighters greasing their bullets with lard to be used against Muslim Chechens on the Russian side.

The video comes as a direct threat to Muslims who hold the Islamic beliefs that pig is prohibited for their consumption, and that it’s impure substance.

Azov fighters of the National Guard greased the bullets with lard against the Kadyrov orcs👊



Бійці Азова Нацгвардії змастили кулі салом проти кадировських орків👊



Підписуйтесь на наш телеграм канал https://t.co/SBQltMr4bM pic.twitter.com/A1ci7tZL8r — НГУ (@ng_ukraine) February 27, 2022

The tweet captions, “Azov fighters of the National Guard greased the bullets with lard against the Kadyrov orcs,” referring to Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the president of the Chechen republic.

Chechnya is a Russian republic located north of Georgia with the Chechen forces in charge of defending the Muslim-majority republic.

Kadyrov previously announced his readiness to send fighters to the current conflict in Ukraine in support of Russia. A number of sources have claimed that Chechen forces have marched towards Kiev after being deployed to Ukraine.

However, they were met with fierce confrontation from Ukrainian forces, and many died, according to general Magomed Tushayev.

Twitter did not remove the video, but rather resorted to flagging it: It was written that the video violates standards and promotes hateful content, but it may be within the interest of the public to view it, stirring public confusion.

“At present, we limit exceptions to one critical type of public-interest content—Tweets from elected and government officials—given the significant public interest in knowing and being able to discuss their actions and statements,” the rules state.

The Azov battalion: openly neo-Nazi, unlimited international support

The Azov battalion is a part of the Ukrainian National Guard – a wing of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The battalion flaunts is Nazism very openly, and is even notoriously known for a video in which they crucified a soldier, tortured him, and burnt him alive.

The United States and Canada over the years have aided the neo-Nazi units with weapons and training, strengthening their presence in Ukraine.

Earlier today, the Russian envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Zelensky has shown his inability to withstand radicals in Kiev, emphasizing while adding that the real power in Ukraine belongs to extremists and Nazis, who have their own agenda.

The Russian representative stressed that Zelensky has demonstrated that he is weak, notably as he does not display the political will and strength to contain the extremists who constitute the main political force in Ukraine today.

