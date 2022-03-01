Two Palestinian martyred in overnight raid on Jenin camp

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 1, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

Palestinians confront Israeli occupation forces during a pre-dawn Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces violently attack Palestinians on daily basis.

Two Palestinian youths were martyred and another wounded during a pre-dawn Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources said armed confrontations erupted between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians after the IOF brutally stormed the refugee camp and fired live bullets fire at civilians there.

Local sources added that the two martyrs were Abdullah Al-Hosari and Shadi Najm from Jenin camp.

Heartbreaking footage, which shows martyr Shadi Najm’s family receiving the tragic news of the martyrdom of their son, went viral on social media.

🔰📸 #watch:



From Ibn Sina Hospital after the announcement of a second martyr, the young Shadi Najm succumbed to his wounds from the bullets of the occupation army in Jenin camp. pic.twitter.com/J4OzcNoMFO — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) March 1, 2022

Witnesses reported that Israeli occupation forces have raided the house of Imad Abu Al-Haija and arrested him. At the time, a violent confrontation erupted for a short time.

On Monday, confrontations were renewed between the Israeli occupation forces and young Palestinians residing in Al-Quds celebrating the “Israa and Mi’raj” (Prophet Muhammad’s miraculous Night Journey – Israa – from Makka to Al-Quds, followed by his ascension to heaven – Mi’raj) in Bab Al-Amoud Square in occupied Al-Quds.

The IOF also arrested a 14-year-old boy after beating him up.

Moreover, Israeli occupation forces ganged up on a 12-year-old Palestinian girl and beat her up.

A Palestinian youth has also been shot by the Israeli occupation forces on Monday, in the Hawar area in the town of Halhul, north of Al-Khalil.

Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces shot Yusef Omar Youssef Allan (18 years), and wounded him in the leg, before arresting him.

