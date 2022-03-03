Lavrov gives interview to Russian and foreign media

Posted on March 3, 2022

March 03, 2022

This video may not stay up long.   Following is an alternative link that is not opening at all because of continual DDoS attacks on the Russia Foreign Ministry, but perhaps later in the day.  https://www.mid.ru/ru/press_service/video/

Foreign Minister Lavrov gave an interview to Al-Jazeera TV channel, Moscow, March 2, 2022

Major topics:
 Ukraine after 2014
 #RussiaNATO relations
 Special military operation in Ukraine
 Ukraine and nuclear weapons
 #NordStream2
 Western #sanctions
 Russia’s position in negotiations with Ukraine
 Prospects for conflict settlement

The link is here but I have not been able to access it.  https://is.gd/IKkafa

There is work being done in Russia to re-establish world communication.  RT reported that they are posting their LIVE broadcast on Rumble, and a few broadcasts are up already:  https://rumble.com/vwbbjn-putin-announces-special-operation-in-donbass-special-coverage.html

Posted by Amarynth for the Saker Blog

