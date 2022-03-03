Lavrov gives interview to Russian and foreign media

March 03, 2022
This video may not stay up long. Following is an alternative link that is not opening at all because of continual DDoS attacks on the Russia Foreign Ministry, but perhaps later in the day. https://www.mid.ru/ru/press_service/video/
Foreign Minister Lavrov gave an interview to Al-Jazeera TV channel, Moscow, March 2, 2022
Major topics:
Ukraine after 2014
#RussiaNATO relations
Special military operation in Ukraine
Ukraine and nuclear weapons
#NordStream2
Western #sanctions
Russia’s position in negotiations with Ukraine
Prospects for conflict settlement
The link is here but I have not been able to access it. https://is.gd/IKkafa
There is work being done in Russia to re-establish world communication. RT reported that they are posting their LIVE broadcast on Rumble, and a few broadcasts are up already: https://rumble.com/vwbbjn-putin-announces-special-operation-in-donbass-special-coverage.html
Posted by Amarynth for the Saker Blog
