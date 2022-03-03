Lavrov gives interview to Russian and foreign media

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 03, 2022

This video may not stay up long. Following is an alternative link that is not opening at all because of continual DDoS attacks on the Russia Foreign Ministry, but perhaps later in the day. https://www.mid.ru/ru/press_service/video/

Foreign Minister Lavrov gave an interview to Al-Jazeera TV channel, Moscow, March 2, 2022

Major topics:

Ukraine after 2014

#RussiaNATO relations

Special military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine and nuclear weapons

#NordStream2

Western #sanctions

Russia’s position in negotiations with Ukraine

Prospects for conflict settlement

The link is here but I have not been able to access it. https://is.gd/IKkafa

There is work being done in Russia to re-establish world communication. RT reported that they are posting their LIVE broadcast on Rumble, and a few broadcasts are up already: https://rumble.com/vwbbjn-putin-announces-special-operation-in-donbass-special-coverage.html

Posted by Amarynth for the Saker Blog

