President Assad Welcomes Head of Iraq’s PMF

President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday received Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq Faleh al-Fayyad .
Talks during the meeting dealt with the standing cooperation between the two countries, particularly the joint security issues which related to controlling the borders and combating the terrorist organizations existed in that area.
The two sides stressed the importance of intensifying efforts in facing what the countries sponsoring terrorism are doing through their attempts to revive these organizations and the return to blow the stability that was achieved by the Syrian and Iraqi armies on both sides of the borders.
Source: SANA
