President Assad Welcomes Head of Iraq’s PMF

Posted on March 3, 2022 by martyrashrakat

March 2, 2022

President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday received Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq Faleh al-Fayyad .

Talks during the meeting dealt with the standing cooperation between the two countries, particularly the joint security issues which related to controlling the borders and combating the terrorist organizations existed in that area.

The two sides stressed the importance of intensifying efforts in facing what the countries sponsoring terrorism are doing through their attempts to revive these organizations and the return to blow the stability that was achieved by the Syrian and Iraqi armies on both sides of the borders.

Source: SANA

Related Videos

President Assad Welcomes Head of Iraq’s PMF
Speech of Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, at a session of the United Nations General Assembly

Related News

Filed under: IRAQ, Takfiris, War on Iraq, War on Syria | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: