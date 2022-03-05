How to access RT.com

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 04, 2022

Source

https://www.rt.com/russia/551256-how-access-rt-censorship-bypass/

If you can’t get news from RT due to government restrictions, here are some alternative ways to access our content

Serious attempts have been made in Western nations to silence RT, following Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine. The EU Commission has given regulators in the bloc’s nations powers to ban the media outlet. If you’ve faced difficulties accessing RT’s content due to those restrictions, here are some steps you can take to bypass them.

1. If you’re reading RT on your smartphone, you can use our Android app, which can be downloaded via this link.

2. On your PC, you can use the Tor browser, which can be downloaded here. RT’s website address in Tor remains the same: www.rt.com. If Tor doesn’t work for you, or is unavailable via regular means, you can resolve this issue by sending an empty email to gettor@torproject.com and you will be sent the necessary link.

3. Another way of circumventing restrictions is to use the Psiphon censorship-bypass tool, which can be downloaded for Windows, Android, and other systems. Alternatively, you can use a VPN service of your choice. (Windows download here, direct Android download here, and other options here).

4. You can also stay in touch with RT through Telegram by subscribing to RT’s soon-to-be-reborn channel there.

Posted from RT content by Amarynth

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: EU, Europe, Russia, Ukraine |