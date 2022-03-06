About 3,000 US ‘volunteers’ arriving in Ukraine to fight Russia

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 6, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

US volunteers are set to arrive in Ukraine to fight Russia, including army veterans who fought in Iraq and other regions around the world.

3,000 US volunteers are ready to arrive in Ukraine.

Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported that 3,000 US volunteers are ready to arrive in Ukraine, amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in the country.

The agency quoted the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ press service via Telegram as saying that “the volunteers are ready to repel Russia as part of an international battalion.”

Among the US volunteers are army veterans “with combat experience gained in Iraq and other hotspots around the world.”

Ukrinform reiterated that more than 16,000 foreign fighters are heading to Ukraine to fight Russia.

It claimed that “Ukraine is creating an International Legion of Territorial Defense consisting of foreigners who are willing to join Ukraine’s resistance and protect global security.”

US to give more than $1B in assistance to Ukraine

It is noteworthy that during US President Joe Biden’s first state of the union address delivered on Tuesday, he reaffirmed plans to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia while providing multiple forms of assistance worth $1 billion.

Although Ukraine will be receiving hefty assistance, Biden ruled out any present or future military participation in the conflict.

“Let me be clear, our forces are not engaged and will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,” Biden claimed.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced Saturday that more than 100,000 volunteers have already registered to join the force.

Last Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that mercenaries from 16 countries are on their way to the country, and announced that Kiev had obtained weapons from 19 countries.

On February 24, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls from the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces, which has been ongoing since 2014.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, American crimes, Russia, Ukraine, US-Russia Relations, USA | Tagged: Donetsk, Lugansk, Nazi international battalion, War on Russia |