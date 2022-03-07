IRG Releases Footage for Underground Military Bases Housing Missiles, Drones

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 7, 2022

By Staff

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] released footage showing the underground military bases that house missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The bases contain the most advanced technological and defensive achievements the IRG has made recently.

This is the first time the IRG Aerospace Force unveils an underground drone base.

In the bases there are drones with a range of 2000 kilometers, dual missile launchpads, and high accuracy multi-drone launchpads for the aircraft shown in the latest [Great Prophet 17] “Payambar-e-Azam 17” drills held in December 2021, which proved magnificently efficient in defending the Islamic Republic and its people against any threat.

Unveiling the bases conveyed a dual message to foes and friends at once; it represented a warning for enemies not to continue their regional threats, as well as a show of support and solidarity to the friends in the region and the entire world.

The event coincided with the Hijri month of Shaaban and the birth anniversary of third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali [AS], and the anniversary of establishing the Islamic Revolution Guard.

The new bases are capable of launching 60 drones at once. Given that the range of those drones is long and unlimited, there is not a limit for the targets, and any hostile target can be hit since the IRG has increased its missile fire power and synchronized launching between 6 and 7 times.

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] unveiled one of its new kamikaze drones, dubbed Meraj 504, which is specialized in attacking enemy’s defense systems.

According to a Sunday report by Tasnim news agency, the new unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] has been designed and produced by the IRG’s Ground Force and is capable of carrying a 2.5kg explosive payload over 100 kilometers. It uses a reciprocating engine for propulsion.

The new drone is an upgrade of the IRG’s former Meraj 214 UAV, which was also used to target enemy’s air defense systems.

The new model has greatly decreased the design and manufacturing cost of this line of drones, which are now being operated by the IRG’s Ground Force.

The new development came only a day after the IRG’s Aerospace Force unveiled two missile and drone tunnel bases built at the heart of high mountains.

The bases house ground-to-ground missile systems with advanced equipment, as well as attack drones that can penetrate the enemy’s radar and defense networks.

They are also home to unmanned aerial vehicles with a range of 2,000 kilometers, two-missile launch platforms and multi-drone launch platforms, which were unveiled during the IRG’s Great Prophet 17 joint military exercises in Iran’s southern shore in December 2021.

Addressing a ceremony to unveil the bases, the commander of the IRG’s Aerospace Division said the country can simultaneously launch 60 unmanned aerial vehicles from its newly unveiled underground base with no target limitation.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said 60 drones can fly from the base at the same time without any limitation on the targets because the “range of the unmanned aircraft is long and not limited.”

“We can hit any hostile target,” Hajizadeh emphasized.

