IRG Unveils New ‘Meraj 504’ Kamikaze Drone to Attack Enemy’s Defense Systems

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 7, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] unveiled one of its new kamikaze drones, dubbed Meraj 504, which is specialized in attacking enemy’s defense systems.

According to a Sunday report by Tasnim news agency, the new unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] has been designed and produced by the IRG’s Ground Force and is capable of carrying a 2.5kg explosive payload over 100 kilometers. It uses a reciprocating engine for propulsion.

The new drone is an upgrade of the IRG’s former Meraj 214 UAV, which was also used to target enemy’s air defense systems.

The new model has greatly decreased the design and manufacturing cost of this line of drones, which are now being operated by the IRG’s Ground Force.

The new development came only a day after the IRG’s Aerospace Force unveiled two missile and drone tunnel bases built at the heart of high mountains.

The bases house ground-to-ground missile systems with advanced equipment, as well as attack drones that can penetrate the enemy’s radar and defense networks.

They are also home to unmanned aerial vehicles with a range of 2,000 kilometers, two-missile launch platforms and multi-drone launch platforms, which were unveiled during the IRG’s Great Prophet 17 joint military exercises in Iran’s southern shore in December 2021.

Addressing a ceremony to unveil the bases, the commander of the IRG’s Aerospace Division said the country can simultaneously launch 60 unmanned aerial vehicles from its newly unveiled underground base with no target limitation.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said 60 drones can fly from the base at the same time without any limitation on the targets because the “range of the unmanned aircraft is long and not limited.”

“We can hit any hostile target,” Hajizadeh emphasized.

Filed under: Iran, War on Iran | Tagged: drone, IRGC |