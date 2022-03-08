MOD Russia: Statement on telegram channel + Briefing

Posted on by fada1

March 07, 2022

Regular meeting of the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine in Moscow

According to the Head of the National Centre for State Defence Control Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the Ukrainian side has not fulfilled a single condition for the creation of humanitarian corridors.

Speech by the Head of the National Centre for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev (March 7, 2022)

Dear colleagues!

Unfortunately, a detailed and well-planned operation to open humanitarian corridors and declare cease-fire regime simultaneously in several of the most threatened areas should have brought at least some positive results in order to save people who are in a terrible humanitarian catastrophe.

For the exit of civilians and foreign citizens forcibly held by the Ukrainian authorities in Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol, the Russian Armed Forces today once again established cease-fire and opened humanitarian corridors:

from Kiev to Gomel, with transfer by air transport to the Russian Federation;

from Mariupol by two routes to Rostov-on-Don and Zaporozhye with departure to the west of Ukraine, from Kharkov to Belgorod,

from Sumy along two routes to Poltava, at the suggestion of the Ukrainian side and Belgorod – then by air, rail and road transport to selected destination points or places of temporary accommodation.

Yesterday, from 10:00 to 11:40 p.m., this information was brought to the official representatives of the Kiev authorities, representatives of foreign embassies, relevant structures of the UN, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations through all information resources, including the media.

Only today at 7:10 a.m., an official response from the Ukrainian side was received with consent to open humanitarian corridors. But at the same time, the Kiev regime, in agreement, deliberately did not include the openning of humanitarian corridors in the direction of the Russian Federation from Kiev, Kharkov, Mariupol and Sumy.

The residents of these and other settlements were not informed about the possibility of unhindered safe evacuation.

The requests of the Ukrainian side, voiced to us less than three hours before the opening of humanitarian corridors, look absurd:

1st is to ensure evacuation from Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpen, Dymer and Ivankovo settlements in Kiev region, as well as Lipci and Strilecha settlements in Kharkov region, which are under control of the Russian Armed Forces. At the same time, none of the residents of these settlements expressed a desire to evacuate, people live peacefully in their homes, nothing threatens them;

2nd is to organize the evacuation from Izyum and Bakaleya cities in Kharkov region, which are under the full control of national battalions, where the Russian Armed Forces have nothing to do with ensuring security in these cities; 3rd is to deliver humanitarian cargo by official Kiev to Melitopol and Berdyansk in Zaporozhye region and to Kherson. There are absolutely no problems in supplying these settlements today.

All of the facts above say that the Ukrainian leadership has completely lost control over the state of affairs in their own country, is unable to resolve any issues, being under the harsh influence of radicals, who are actually a parallel government that does not recognize any laws.

As of 1:00 p.m., the Ukrainian side has not fulfilled a single condition for the creation of humanitarian corridors. We observed by means of objective control, including unmanned aerial vehicles – not a single event for the preparation of humanitarian convoys was carried out, no one arrived at the open humanitarian corridors.

It is known that the nationalists, under the threat of physical violence, simply do not let civilians and foreign citizens out of these settlements.

From 10:00 a.m., on the contrary, we note intensive movement of armed people on the front line in all directions, artillery and mortar fire did not stop for a second. During these three hours alone, on all six humanitarian corridors declared by the Russian Armed Forces, 172 shellings from the armed forces of Ukraine and nationalists were recorded. In this case, we are talking about shelling areas directly located or adjacent to the alleged humanitarian corridors.

In Mariupol, any attempts by the civilian population and foreign citizens to move in the direction of the gathering places for humanitarian convoys were severely suppressed, up to the use of weapons to kill.

In addition, the mayor of Sumy, Alexander Lysenko with the commander of the national battalion, at 11:55 a.m.officially announced: “There will be no green corridors, not a single civilian will go to Russia, and those who try to do this will be shot.”

We know why the Kiev regime, by all available and inaccessible methods, in every possible way prevents the exit of civilians and foreigners to Russia, and in fact, they afraid that people will tell the truth about lawlessness and chaos, humiliation and suffering, as well as genocide organized by this inhuman regime.

Millions of Ukrainians, thousands of foreign citizens also found themselves in the information blockade. Nobody tells the truth to people. Even the notification of civilians and foreigners about the possibility of using safe humanitarian corridors towards Russia is not carried out, and the Ukrainian media broadcast false information that Russia does not provides these corridors.

At the same time, on the border of Ukraine in Kiev region, as well as in Sudzha, Kursk region, in Nekhoteevka, Belgorod region, in Novoazovsk city, Rostov region, four columns of comfortable large buses, with a total number of 367 seats, with a total capacity of up to 12.5 thousand passengers. These thousands of people could find themselves in a calm and safe environment today. Unfortunately, this did not happen due to the fault of the Ukrainian authorities.

We keep chronology of all the actions of the Ukrainian side, archiving the materials of objective control. We are doing this, in order to tell the Ukrainian people later who lied to them, who used them as a human shield.

We record in detail the positions, last names, first names of all representatives of the Kiev authorities who are interacting with us today on humanitarian issues at this difficult time for ordinary Ukrainians. We will tell about the actions and inaction, about the betrayal and lies of official and unofficial officials who are indifferent to the fate of their own people.

Kiev officials continue to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly failing to comply with the promised cease-fire and brazenly lie to representatives of foreign embassies in Kiev, Lvov and Odessa and other cities about the Russian side’s failure to fulfill the conditions for ensuring the security of humanitarian corridors. This is a blatant provocation, lies and deceit.

We continue to work with all interested parties and today, more than ever, we call on the UN, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross, all the power, all the potential of your organizations to force the representatives of Kiev authorities to fulfill the humanitarian obligations enshrined in the Geneva Convention.

Yesterday, numerous facts were recorded in Kharkov, Sumy and other cities, when militants of nationalist battalions shot civilians, accusing them of complicity with Russia.

In Mariupol, on the first floor of a school building located on Svobody Avenue, nationalists of the territorial defence battalions created a strong point, placing heavy weapons on the lower floors and placing groups of snipers on the roof. At the same time, the militants hide behind the backs of innocent citizens, forcibly holding the residents of the nearest houses in the school.

And the latest information looks quite cynical. Officials with whom we interacted during the preparation of today’s humanitarian operation have just published an official message on the information resource that the exit of civilians was disrupted through the fault of the Russian Federation, allegedly due to inconsistency in the routes of humanitarian corridors.

1,634 foreigners are kept as human shields by Kiev radicals, including:

in Kharkov – 257 citizens of Jordan (200), Egypt (40), Vietnam (15) and Indonesia (2);

in Sumy – 1,140 citizens of India (576), Tanzania (159), China (121), Ghana (100), Jordan (70), Egypt (60), Pakistan (16), Tunisia (15), Zambia (14 ), Kazakhstan (8) and Serbia (1);

in Mariupol – 88 citizens of Turkey (70) and Kazakhstan (18);

in Kherson – 15 Egyptian citizens;

in Odessa – 7 Indonesian citizens;

in Kiev – 20 citizens of the Republic of Togo (7), Great Britain (7) and the Republic of Benin (6);

in Chernigov – 21 citizens of Pakistan (12) and Indonesia (9).

Regarding the fate of these foreign citizens, we are working around the clock with the relevant diplomatic departments of these states.

In regions of Russia, temporary accommodation centres have been increased to 9 thousand places, all of them are ready for individual work with citizens arriving from Ukraine.

To date, more than 168,000 people have been evacuated from the zones of the special military operation, including 43,469 children.

19,256 personal vehicles have crossed the state border of the Russian Federation.

The federal executive authorities, together with the constituent entities of Russia, various public organizations, and patriotic movements, have already prepared more than 15,000 tons of humanitarian cargo.

The EMERCOM, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, Rosreestr and Rosrezerv, Tula, Moscow, Yaroslavl, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea were most actively involved in this important work.

882 tons of humanitarian cargo have already been delivered to Ukraine, 110 humanitarian actions have been carried out, including 30 actions in Kiev and Chernigov regions, as well as in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics over the past day, during which 325 tons of basic necessities were handed over to the civilian population of the liberated regions, medicine and food.

In addition, 50 tons of foods were delivered from the Syrian Arab Republic and 14 tons of basic necessities from Nagorno-Karabakh for subsequent transfer to the population of Kiev and Zaporozhye regions.

To date, 48 humanitarian actions have been planned and are currently being carried out in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov, Kherson and Chernigov regions, during which 341 tons of basic necessities, medicine and food will be distributed.

All necessary conditions have been created in the Russian Federation to welcome refugees.

At checkpoints and places of temporary accommodation, rest rooms are equipped, hot meals are provided, mobile medical stations are deployed, logistic is organized for departure to the regions of Russia, and delivery of foreign citizens to their homeland is provided.

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry (March 7, 6:00 p.m.)

The grouping of troops of Lugansk People’s Republic, continuing offensive operations, took control of Kudryashovka, Voronovo, Metelkino, Medvezhye, Askoronovka, Petrovka, Aleksandrovka.

The units of the People’s Militia of Donetsk People’s Republic established control over Latmoye, Berezovoe, Yasnoye, Maksimovka and Valerianovka.

Today, from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, in accordance with the declared cease-fire, all military operations in the area of Mariupol were completely stopped.

According to civilians who escaped from the city, the situation in Mariupol occupied by the nationalists is difficult. People are hiding in basements. Due to the lack of electricity and gas in their homes, they are forced to cook their food on the street, at the stake.

The militants disperse them. Nationalists open fire on all civilians trying to leave their homes. People are forced to paint on the walls and doors of houses: “don’t shoot – children are here!”.

However, the Nazis, using terrorist tactics, deploy their firing positions in houses with inscriptions “do not shoot – children are here!”.

The units of the Russian Armed Forces took control of Novoukrainskoye, Staromayorskoye, Staromlynovka, Mayorovo and Removka. All civilians of the liberated settlements are provided with humanitarian assistance.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to strike at the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

Bomber and assault aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 26 military facilities.

Among them: 2 command posts, 1 radar station, 5 ammunition depots and 11 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment.

Briefing by Chief of Russian NBC Protection troops

The Chief of the NBC Protection troops of the Russian Federation Armed Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov emphasises that the biological programmes that had been in progress by order of the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency are being under an urgent suspension.

