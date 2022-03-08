The dirty war on Yemen is not really led by the Saudis but by Washington.

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Mar 6, 2022

The dirty war on Yemen is not really led by the Saudis, it is led by Washington. It is a north American project through Saudi agents to destroy an independent people, a rebellious people who established the first and only real revolution of the so-called Arab Spring ..

Related Videos

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, American Hegemony, American Lies, House of Saud, Yemen | Tagged: New middle East, Saudi-led war on Yemen |