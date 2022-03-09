CRUCIAL!! Deputy Prime Minister Novak on Russian energy options (MUST SEE!)

Posted on March 9, 2022 by martyrashrakat

March 08, 2022

Russian gas export; Russia oil export; European energy market. Alexander Novak is currently the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation; previously served as the Minister of Energy

Thanks for E. for subtitling this CRUCIAL statement: (please press on “cc’ to see the English language subtitles)

