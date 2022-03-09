Russian MoD Reveals Documents on Kiev’s Preparation to Attack Donbass

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has made public documents confirming preparation by Kiev authorities of an offensive operation in Donbass in March.

“In the course of a special military operation, secret documents of the command of the National Guard of Ukraine came into the possession of the Russian military. These documents confirm covert preparation by the Kiev regime of an offensive operation in Donbas scheduled for March 2022,” said official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

Russia’s MoD well remembers the statements made by the Kiev regime, circulated in February by the Western media, about alleged absence of any plans for the armed seizure of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR, DPR) and Ukraine’s purported desire to resolve all issues allegedly “by political and diplomatic means,” said Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

“However, the originals of the secret military documents of the National Guard of Ukraine clearly prove the falsity of those statements,” said Konashenkov.

The spokesman specified that the Russian MoD had in its possession the order of the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel-General Mykola Balan, dated 22 January 2022, which describes in detail the plan for preparing an offensive in the Donbass.

Measures to build up the capabilities of the Ukrainian military in the Donbass area were carried out by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 19 January, reveals the obtained document.

The afore-mentioned directive was issued “to implement the measures determined by the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine No. 39/304/78 dated 19 January 2022 in order to increase the capabilities of the grouping of the joint forces on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.”

It can also be seen as paying significant attention to the issues of “selection of personnel, evaluation of all involved by psychologists and ensuring their high motivation,” added Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

