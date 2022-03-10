FM Lavrov holds press conference after meeting with his Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts

March 10, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is giving a news conference after his meeting in Antalya with his counterparts : Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu & Ukrainian Head of MFA Dmitry Kuleba.
Related Videos
After the meeting
More on the Topic
- What will the blowback be from anti-Russia sanctions? EXPLAINER
- Moscow responds to Ukraine maternity clinic bombing accusation
- Outcome of ‘difficult’ Russia-Ukraine talks revealed
- Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
- UK freezes assets of Abramovich, other Russian oligarchs
Filed under: Uncategorized |
Leave a Reply