Ukraine nationalists holding 7,000+ civilians from 21 states hostage: Russia

11 Mar 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Russian National Defense Management Center reveals that Ukrainian nationalists are terrorizing civilians in Mariupol and holding foreign civilians as hostage.

A Donbass republics soldier standing over an abandoned Ukrainian T-64 BV tank

The Russian Armed Forces are still surrounding Mariupol in southeast Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said Friday. Moscow also revealed that Ukrainian nationalists had deployed mines on the city’s roads, and they are opening fire randomly in the streets to force civilians to stay inside their homes.

National Defense Management Center chief Mikhail Mizintsev told reporters Kiev only agreed to establish two humanitarian corridors out of the ten proposed by Russia, none of which were into Russia. The agreed-upon corridors are in the direction of Kiev and Mariupol.

Despite no corridor leading into Russia, Mizintsev said there were 2.6 million people in Ukraine who would like to go to Russia out of fear from the nationalists.

“So far, neo-Nazis in Ukraine have more than 7,000 citizens from 21 countries as hostages, and they are using them as human shields,” the official revealed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are using the ceasefire to regroup and move to more strategically beneficial locations, Mizintsev also said.

He also revealed that Kiev’s forces blew up the Institute of Physics and Technology’s research facility in Kharkov in a bid to hide research about nuclear activities, and “50 employees are still under the rubble.”

The defense official went on to urge the Kiev regime to “strictly comply with the international humanitarian law and ensure the safe departure of foreign ships from Ukrainian ports and territorial waters,” stressing that his country’s navy was not jeopardizing navigation in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

The Russian statements come in light of a special military operation launched for several reasons, such as NATO’s eastward expansion, the Ukrainian shelling of Donbass, and the killing of the people of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, in addition to Moscow wanting to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine.

