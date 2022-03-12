Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine ( Weekly Update 3 – 9 March 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

10. 3. 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

Three Palestinian civilians, including a child, were killed while the fourth succumbed to his wounds, and 16 others, including 2 children, were injured, in addition to tens others suffocated due to teargas inhalation in separate incidents in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

On 06 March, a Palestinian child was killed in occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) deliberately opened fire at him, claiming that he threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at them during their incursion into Abu Dis village. More details available here. Moreover, a 19-year-old male was shot with several live bullets by IOF at Bab Hetta Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates in occupied East Jerusalem, after carrying out a stabbing attack resulted in the injury of two Israeli police officers.

On 07 March, in a crime amounting to extra-judicial execution, IOF shot and killed a Palestinian male after wounding him and neutralizing any threats he proposed, as he stabbed two Israeli police officers in occupied East Jerusalem. More details available here.

On 09 March, a Palestinian civilian, from Burqa village in Nablus, succumbed to wounds he sustained on 01 March 2022, during the IOF’s suppression of a protest organized at the village’s entrance to support Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails. Also, a child was shot with a live bullet in his hand in clashes erupted at the village’s entrance during the funeral of the deceased. Furthermore, IOF suppressed peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians; majority of them were wounded.

On 03 March, two Palestinians were injured by IOF’s fire during their incursion into Nablus; one of them sustained wounds in his chest while the other in his hand. On 04 March, three Palestinians, including 2 children, were shot by IOF near a gate leading to “Beit Hadassah” settlement outpost in Hebron.

Additionally, two civilians were shot with rubber bullets in their limbs during the IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in northern Qalqilya.

IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem and pushed and beat the protestors and arrested two of them along with two solidarity activists, releasing them few hours later.

On 05 March, two Palestinian children were shot with rubber bullets in their limbs and head during the IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in Qalqilya. On 07 March, 8 Palestinians, including a child, were injured by IOF’s fire during their incursion into Silat al-Haritha village, west of Jenin.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 7 times at agricultural lands in access restricted areas, eastern Khan Younis and Central Gaza Strip. Also, four IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats mostly off the northern, southern, and western Gaza shores.

”

So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 14 Palestinians, including 3 children, and wounded 120 others, including 23 children, a woman, 9 journalists and 2 medical personnel, all in the West Bank, except one fisherman in the Gaza Strip.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

This week, IOF demolished a commercial facility and 7 civilian objects, including 6 houses, displacing 7 families of 33 individuals, including 15 children and 10 women in the West Bank:

3 March :

IOF dismantled an agricultural barrack and confiscated tin plates designated to establish another barrack in northern Jordan valley.

4 March:

A Palestinian was forced to self-demolish his 90-square-meter house in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, displacing him and his family.

7 March:

A Palestinian was forced to self-demolish his house in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. As a result, his family of 5 individuals, including a woman and 3 children, became homeless.

As part of collective punishment policy, the houses of two Palestinian detainees in the Israeli jails were blew up, displacing 3 families of 13 individuals, including 3 children and 5 women. More details available here.

8 March:

A house was demolished in eastern Hebron, displacing two families of 11 individuals, including 3 women and 7 children.

9 March:

An under-construction house (150 sqm) was demolished in Shu’fat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem.

”

Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 40 families homeless, a total of 244 persons, including 47 women and 113 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 50 houses and 4 residential tents. IOF also demolished 29 other civilian objects, and delivered 28 notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 180 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 112 Palestinians were arrested, including 22 children and a woman. Also, on 03 March 2022, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Deir al-Balah, while on 07 March 2022, another limited incursions was conducted by IOF in northern Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

”

So far in 2022, IOF conducted 1381 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 864 Palestinians were arrested, including 115 children and 9 women. IOF also conducted 10 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 12 Palestinians, including 7 fishermen. Meanwhile, 4 were arrested during infiltration attempts into Israel, and another at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing.

Settler-attacks on Palestinian civilians and their properties:

On 06 March 2022, Israeli settlers uprooted at least 150 olive trees, damaged an agricultural room, and stole 40 olive seedlings in Kafr ad-Dik village in western Salfit.

On the same day, Israeli settlers uprooted 80 olive seedlings in Duma village, southeast of Nablus.

”

So far this year, settlers carried out 50 attacks on Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly update on the Gaza crossings.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continues to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 76 temporary military checkpoints this week and arrested 5 Palestinians at those checkpoints. The majority of the checkpoints were in Hebron (35).

”

So far in 2022, IOF established 623 temporary military checkpoints this week and arrested 38 Palestinians at those checkpoints

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jerusalem, Judaization, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Apartheid Israel, Ethnic Cleansing, Home demolition, IOF, Israeli Crimes, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian detainees, Popular Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |