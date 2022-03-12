No maps, sorry, but Andrei Martyanov instead

Friends,
I found no good map, and I don’t feel like waiting any further. So no map today, sorry!
Also, I need the rest, badly.
But, instead, Andrei Martyanov just released a very VERY good video. He really covers it all.
So, today, I leave you in his care, he explains it all very well. I have nothing to add.
Cheers
PS: also check this one: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/03/challenge-response-how-russia-is-countering-western-moves-against-it.html
