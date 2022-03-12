No maps, sorry, but Andrei Martyanov instead

Posted on March 12, 2022 by martyrashrakat

March 11, 2022

Friends,

I found no good map, and I don’t feel like waiting any further.  So no map today, sorry!

Also, I need the rest, badly.

But, instead, Andrei Martyanov just released a very VERY good video.  He really covers it all.

So, today, I leave you in his care, he explains it all very well.  I have nothing to add.

Cheers

Andrei

PS: also check this one: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/03/challenge-response-how-russia-is-countering-western-moves-against-it.html

Filed under: American Lies, NATO, Poland, Russia, Russophobia, Turkey, Ukraine, USA, Western Lies, Western Propaganda | Tagged: , , , , , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: