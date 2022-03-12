Russian MOD: Early morning update

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

MARCH 12, 2022

https://t.me/mod_russia_en/142

Video: Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov – Spox

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

Units of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk Republic, with the fire support of the Russian Armed Forces, took control of Valerianovka, Zeleny Gai and blocked Novoandreevka from the south and east. The advance was 9 kilometers.

The grouping of troops of the Lugansk People’s Republic, continuing offensive operations, took control of Surovtsevka, Schedrischevo, Zhitlovka and blocked Rubezhnoe. The advance was 6 kilometers.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, continuing the offensive on a broad front, reached Novodonetskoe, Novomayorskoe and Pavlovka. The advance was 21 kilometers.

On the morning of March 12, high-precision long-range weapons attacked Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

The military airfield in Vasylkov and the Main Centre of Radio and Electronic Intelligence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Brovory have been disabled.

During the day, Russian aviation and military air defence shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 2 Bayraktar TB-2 and 1 Tochka-U tactical missile.

Operational-tactical and army aviation hit 145 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Including: 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8 command posts and communication centres, 5 ammunition and fuel depots, 78 areas of military equipment concentration.

In total, during the operation, 3,491 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were disabled.

Destroyed: 123 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,127 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 115 multiple launch rocket systems, 423 field artillery guns and mortars, 934 units of special military vehicles.

