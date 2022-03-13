Ballistic Missiles Target Israeli Bases, US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 13, 2022

Scores of ballistic missiles have targeted military bases belonging to Israeli Mossad spy agency in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region as well as the US consulate in that region, killing a number of Mossad officers.

At first, Iraqi media, citing Kurdish officials, reported that several missiles had landed in Erbil early Sunday, but there were no confirmed casualties so far from the incident.

Citing security sources, Iraq’s Sabreen News reported two Mossad training centers were targeted by ballistic missiles in the early hours of Sunday.

Al-Mayadeen reported that Mossad’s base, located on the Masif-Saladin in Erbil, was “fully razed to the ground and a number of Israeli mercenaries were killed or injured” in the raid.

Reports, quoting Kurdistan region’s intelligence sources, said as many as 12 ballistic missiles were used in Erbil attack.

“Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil, the state news agency quoted the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in the Kurdistan region as saying.

Some reports indicated that the alarm sirens have also been activated in the US embassy inside the highly secured Green Zone of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A US State Department spokesperson called it an “outrageous attack” but said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to US government facilities in Erbil.

Source: National News Agency (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Early on March 13, a number of heavy missiles struck the outskirts of Erbil city, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Some Iraqi news sources said that the target of the missile strike was the US Consulate. Others, however, speculated that the target was a US military installation in Erbil International Airport, the US Harir Air Base or the Zerin residential complex which is frequented by American troops.

Videos from the scene of the strike show direct impacts and a large explosions with several columns of smoke rising from the target.

Iranian activists shared footage claiming to show the launch of a number of Fateh-110 tactical short-range ballistic missiles from a base in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah just a few minutes before the explosions were heard in Erbil. The footage is yet to be verified.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at the Kurdistan Region before. However, the target was Iranian Kurdish anti-government guerrilla groups.

The new missile strike may have been a response by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the March 7 Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus. The attack claimed the lives of two officers of the guards, colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saidnejad.

On October 20, pro-Iranian forces attacked the US al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syrian in response to the October 13 Israeli airstrikes that targeted the outskirts of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. A number of Iranian-backed fighters were killed or wounded in the airstrikes.

The missile strike on Erbil could trigger a response from the US. This would further complicate the international talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

