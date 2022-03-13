Don’t Fall For The Carter Center’s Psy-Op That’s Trying To Divide Russia & China

Posted on by Zara Ali

Those influential Western accounts that shared Hu’s article without specifying that it was written for the Carter Center and misportrayed him as a prominent force in shaping the foreign policy of the People’s Republic owe it to their audience to clarify everything as soon as possible otherwise they’ll be complicit in carrying out a literal psy-op aimed at misleading their audience.

An article written by a Chinese scholar went viral on social media over the weekend due to the author’s urging of the People’s Republic to “cut off” Russia as soon as possible. Titled “Possible Outcomes Of The Russo-Ukrainian War And China’s Choice”, it was written by Hu Wei, who’s described as “the vice-chairman of the Public Policy Research Center of the Counselor’s Office of the State Council, the chairman of Shanghai Public Policy Research Association, the chairman of the Academic Committee of the Chahar Institute, a professor, and a doctoral supervisor.” Perhaps because of his titles, plenty influential Western accounts that are critical of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine shared his article, with a significant share of them falsely implying or claiming that he represents the Chinese state.

That’s not true, though. In fact, Hu actually represents none other than the Carter Center, which runs the “U.S.-China Perception Monitor” that published his article according to its own “About Us” page. Nevertheless, falsely presenting him as the voice of China like those influential Western accounts did is tantamount to a psychological operation (psy-op) intended to manipulate its targeted audiences’ perceptions about Russian-Chinese relations. These folks would like nothing more than to see Hu’s political fantasies come true. Since there’s no realistic chance of that happening, though, most of them are content with misportraying his influence in the People’s Republic in order to mislead as many people as possible about the future of relations between those two multipolar Great Powers.

China is politically neutral in the ongoing conflict but has also rebuffed American demands to jump on the declining unipolar hegemon’s anti-Russian sanctions bandwagon. These two also agreed to a reaffirmed strategic partnership pact early last month during President Putin’s trip to the People’s Republic to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. That document is officially titled the “Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development”. Upon reading it, any objective observer will realize that Hu’s proposal will never come to fruition since it contradicts the very essence of the detailed agreement that both parties just concluded.

