Israeli espionage network foiled by Iranian intelligence

Iranian intelligence announced the busting of a spy network on the same day as the IRGC launched retaliatory strikes on a Mossad base in Erbil, Iraq

March 13 2022

Iran has foiled a cyber espionage network linked to the Israeli Mossad in the northwestern province of Iranian Azerbaijan, Iranian intelligence announced on 13 March.

This announcement comes on the same day that the IRGC launched more than 10 ballistic missiles at a Mossad base in Erbil, Iraq in retaliation for the murder of two IRGC officers in Syria by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) a few days prior.

The Israeli espionage network was attempting to carry out acts of sabotage in Iran, according to the Director General of Intelligence for the West Azerbaijan region.

Iranian officials have warned about Israeli-linked spy activity in the Azerbaijan region, but that the situation is closely monitored and fully under control.

Border Guard Commander Ahmed Ali Goudarzi has stated that despite the situation in the northwest being safe, Iran has warned its neighbors about Israeli spy rings and the presence of takfiri militant groups on the borders of the northwest.

Iran has also warned the state of Azerbaijan about their relationship with Israel, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressing that such a relationship between Baku and Tel Aviv offers no benefit to Azerbaijan and that Iran will not tolerate Israeli presence on its borders.

The dismantling of an Israeli spy network and the retaliatory strike against a Mossad base in Erbil demonstrates Iran’s seriousness towards the presence of Israeli activity within its own borders and in neighboring countries.

Al Mayadeen reported that the Iranian missile strike on the Mossad base in Erbil led to the deaths of four Israeli officers and the injury of seven, with four of those in critical condition.

Israeli forces were on high alert for several days after Iran vowed revenge for the death of two IRGC officers in Syria, unsure of where or when the retaliation would take place.

