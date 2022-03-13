Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 people السلطات السعودية تُعدم 81 شخصاً بتهمة “التورط في الإرهاب”

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

12 Mar 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Saudi authorities have executed 81 nationals and residents, including 40 in Al-Qatif all at once.

Saudi Interior Ministry said that the convicts were guilty of holding “deviant beliefs and pledging allegiance to foreign organizations.

Saudi authorities have executed on Saturday 81 nationals and residents for allegedly being involved in terrorism within the Kingdom.

Saudi media outlets commented on the incident by publishing statements saying that the local authorities “have committed the crime of executing 40 detainees in Al-Qatif in one single day.”

عاجل: السعودية ترتكب جريمة إعدام 40 معتقلاً من أهالي القطيف دفعة واحدة. — قناة نبأ – أخبار (@nabaatvnews) March 12, 2022

Riyadh executed 81 men, including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national, after they were convicted on charges including “terrorism”, as per the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi Interior Ministry claimed the convicts were guilty of holding “deviant beliefs and pledging allegiance to foreign organizations,” adding that three of the Yemenis were guilty of “forming a terrorist organization belonging to Al-Houthi,” the Yemeni popular army forces that Biden himself reversed he decision that deems them a “terrorist” organization.

Back in January, the Saudi Arabia Court of Appeal ratified the death sentence of 2 Bahraini young men, Jaafar Sultan and Sadiq Thamer.

After Riyadh’s decision, demonstrations took place in Dar Kulaib, a Bahraini village, rejecting “Saudi’s unjust execution against the people of the village.”

Sultan and Thamer denied the charges against them and considered them politically motivated, knowing that human rights organizations have documented that they were tortured by Saudi security forces to extract confessions during their arrest.

In June 2021, Saudi Arabian authorities executed Mustafa Al-Darwish while he was handcuffed, and then they disposed of his body in an undisclosed location for “crimes” he committed as a minor, which include “participating in armed rebellion,” and “sowing discord”.

The Saudi authorities prevented the media from publishing “condolence groups” links for the martyr Mustafa Al-Darwish, a resident of Tarout Island, Qatif.

The martyr was arrested as a minor because he participated in some of the popular movement activities in Qatif in 2015.

Related

السبت 12 آذار 2022

المصدر: الميادين نت + وكالات

السلطات السعودية تُعدم 81 مواطناً ومقيماً، بينهم يمنيون وسوري، تدّعي أنّهم متورّطون في “قضايا إرهابية” داخل المملكة.

وزارة الداخلية السعودية تُعدم 81 شخصاً بحجة ارتكابهم جرائم مرتبطة بـ”الإرهاب”

أقدمت السلطات السعودية، اليوم السبت، على إعدام 81 مواطناً ومقيماً ادَّعت أنّهم “متورطون في قضايا إرهابية داخل المملكة”.

وقالت وكالة الأنباء السعودية إنّ الرياض أعدمت 81 رجلاً، منهم 7 يمنيين وسوري، بعد “أحكام متعلقة بالإرهاب”، بينما أفادت وسائل إعلام سعودية معارضة بأنّ السلطات المحلية “ارتكبت جريمة إعدام بحق 40 معتقلاً من أهالي القطيف، دُفعة واحدة”.

عاجل: السعودية ترتكب جريمة إعدام 40 معتقلاً من أهالي القطيف دفعة واحدة. — قناة نبأ – أخبار (@nabaatvnews) March 12, 2022

وقالت وزارة الداخلية السعودية إنّ بين الذين أُعدموا “مدانين باعتناق الفكر الضالّ والمعتقدات ذات الولاءات الخارجية”، مشيرةً إلى أنّ 3 من اليمنيين، الذين أُعدموا، أُدينوا بتهمة “تشكيل مجموعة إرهابية” تابعة لحركة “أنصار الله”.

وأيّدت محكمة الاستئناف السعودية، في الـ11 من كانون الثاني/يناير، حُكماً بإعدام الشابَّين البحرينيين جعفر سلطان وصادق ثامر.

وفي ذلك الحين، خرجت تظاهرات في منطقة دار كليب البحرينية، رفضاً لما سمّاه المتظاهرون “الحُكمَ السعودي الجائر بالإعدام ظُلماً” بحق ابنَي القرية.

وأقدمت السلطات السعودية، في منتصف حزيران/يونيو 2021، على قطع رأس المعتقل الشاب مصطفى آل درويش وهو مقيَّد اليدين، ثُمّ تمّ التخلص من جثمانه في مكان مجهول بتهمة “الخروج على ولي الأمر”؛ أي اتخاذ موقف معارض للسلطة.

مقالات متعلقة

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud | Tagged: al-Qatif Governorate, Saudi Aggression, Saudi Oppression, Saudi Zionist entity |