Who’s Really Plotting A Chemical Weapons False Flag In Ukraine: Moscow Or Kiev?

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Andrew Korybko

Source

There’s no credible reason why Russia would employ chemical weapons when it already has uncontested military superiority in all warfighting domains, not to mention when it’s already coming under unprecedented full-spectrum pressure and being recklessly accused of staging precisely such a false flag. On the other hand, Kiev’s fascists literally have nothing to lose since their defeat is inevitable, hence why they’re inclined to use such weapons of mass destruction out of desperation in a last-ditch attempt to blame the potential incident on Russia in order to get the US-led West to militarily intervene in their support.

The US-led West is wildly speculating without any proof whatsoever that the Russian Armed Forces (RAF) are plotting a chemical weapons false flag in Ukraine, claims that Moscow officially rejected on Friday. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs pushed back by sharing evidence with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UNSC showing that it’s actually Kiev’s fascist-nationalist forces that are gearing up to do this instead. According to their statement, “Radical Ukrainian groups under the control of the representatives of American special services have prepared several potential scenarios of the use of toxic chemicals in order to carry out various types of provocations. The objective of such actions is to accuse Russia of the use of chemical weapons against the civil population and violating its obligations, including those under the Chemical Weapons Convention.”

The global public is understandably confused since each side is accusing the other of this scenario, which ominously suggests that something of the sort might horribly transpire sometime soon. It’s therefore important to analyze the military-strategic dynamics at play in order to more confidently predict who’d be responsible if this actually comes to pass. The American accusations that have been echoed by their fascist proxies in Kiev aren’t credible when one takes the time to actually think about them. Russia’s military superiority over its neighbor is undeniable and nobody questions the fact that the RAF are much larger than the Ukrainian ones (UAF), their fascist-nationalist militias, and the thousands of mercenaries that they’re urgently pleading with to join the fray. Furthermore, Kiev is utterly disappointed that US President Biden reportedly killed Poland’s plan to send fighter jets to them via Rammstein Air Base.

There’s also no chance of NATO daring to impose a so-called “no-fly zone” over Ukraine that would necessitate first destroying the RAF’s air capabilities, including possibly within Russia itself. President Putin very clearly warned during his 24 February address to the Russian people announcing his country’s special military operation in Ukraine that the RAF will regard any third party that directly interferes in its activities there as a hostile force that will be decisively responded to in self-defense. These developments doom the UAF to defeat since they simply cannot hope to beat back the RAF without such significant foreign military assistance, and even then, it would be nigh impossible since the introduction of such forces into the conflict zone could very likely trigger the Third World War that President Putin just narrowly averted through the decisive timing of his country’s special operation there.

Faced with such a predicament yet still politically unwilling to comply with Russia’s reasonable national security red line requests, it’s all the more likely that Kiev’s increasingly desperate forces might be inclined to stage a chemical weapons false flag as a last-ditch attempt to blame the RAF for it in order to compel the US-led West into decisively intervening in their support despite that risking World War III. There’s already an established pattern of false flags committed by Kiev in this conflict, from the Snake Island psy-op to the Mariupol maternity & children’s hospital bombing, the latter of which was exposed by Russian diplomats at the UN the other day. If the US-led Western “logic” is that Russia warning about a chemical weapons false flag supposedly suggests that it’s about to commit precisely that, then Pentagons spokesman Kirby’s earlier warning about Russian false flags suggests the same vis-à-vis Kiev.

There’s no credible reason why Russia would employ chemical weapons when it already has uncontested military superiority in all warfighting domains, not to mention when it’s already coming under unprecedented full-spectrum pressure and being recklessly accused of staging precisely such a false flag. On the other hand, Kiev’s fascists literally have nothing to lose since their defeat is inevitable, hence why they’re inclined to use such weapons of mass destruction out of desperation in a last-ditch attempt to blame the potential incident on Russia in order to get the US-led West to militarily intervene in their support. This insight suggests that the international community must be on alert for Kiev’s US-backed fascist proxies attempting a chemical weapons false flag in the very near future. Hopefully that scenario won’t come to pass, but if it does, then everyone should immediately suspect the US and Kiev.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Ukraine, USA | Tagged: Russia vs The West, Russia-Ukraine War |