180 foreign mercenaries in Ukraine killed in strike: Russian MoD

13 Mar 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen net

The Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov stated that a large number of foreign weapons were destroyed.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, a high-precision attack by the Russian Armed Forces in western Ukraine killed up to 180 foreign mercenaries and destroyed huge amounts of foreign weaponry.

Konashenkov revealed that “up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons were destroyed,” resulting from the strike on Ukrainian military centers in Starychi and a nearby training camp in Yavoriv.

The Spokesperson described how the military bases and training grounds included a camp for foreign mercenaries and operated as a depot for weapons brought to Ukraine from overseas.

On Wednesday, US senators approved nearly $14 billion in aid for Ukraine, and Russia has cautioned the West yesterday against “mindlessly pumping weapons” into Ukraine.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ryabkov yesterday said Russia will make no compromises to the US in terms of strategic stability and convoys transporting foreign weapons will be susceptible to attacks.

Russian combat drones and warplanes targeted 79 assets belonging to the military infrastructure of Ukraine on Saturday alone, a spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that this tally included an electronic warfare target, 4 command and communication units, 3 multiple rocket launchers, 2 surface-to-air missile systems, 6 ammunition, fuel, and lubricant depots, and 54 clusters of armored vehicles.

Russian air defense systems downed a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter and 3 drones, including a Turkish Bayraktar combat drone.

As per Konashenkov’s assessment, 3,593 enemy assets had been destroyed since the beginning of the Russian special military operation began in Ukraine, including “123 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,127 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 115 multiple rocket launchers, 423 field artillery guns and mortars, 934 units of special military vehicles.”

