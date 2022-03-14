Hezbollah’s Model as an Added Value to State Affairs, Others’ Contribution Might Create Equal Success

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Mohammad Youssef

Hezbollah’s conduct in the Lebanese state official departments has always been a place of respect, admiration and appreciation.

No wonder, as the party has been able to present an exemplary model through the work of its representatives who worked in the public office, whether in the parliament or the cabinet.

Many different political groups, some of them are adversaries to Hezbollah, has given many testimonies about the professional performance that distinguished the party’s representatives work, and their constructive positive role, not only in their direct task at the office, but also in performing a reconciliatory job among the different adversaries to bring more understanding and harmony to the function of the cabinet.

Former minister Muhammad Fneish played a key role in this regard according to many prime ministers and colleagues. He acted like a safety valve and a veteran politician in closing the rifts and bridging the gaps in scores of conflicting issues.

Former minister and now MP Hussein Haj Hasan has also his positive imprints over many issues and achievements during his service at the different ministerial positions he assumed.

The former two health ministers that were nominated by the party, Jamil Jabaq and Hamad Hassan, as testified by many, have had a remarkable work during their office service.

Luckily enough, Minister Hamad Hassan came at the time of the coronavirus pandemic spread, where all the Lebanese witnessed his intensified role, and persistent and continuous activities all over the country to protect peoples’ life and insure their health and safety.

The current minister of public works and transportation, Ali Hamiyyeh, has been very successful in presenting a visionary plan for his ministry.

The writer of those words was present at one of the sessions where many deputies and former ministers from different rather contradictory political parties testified to Hamiyyeh’s comprehensive plan, credited him, and praised him for that.

In a recent effort, Hamiyyeh has been successful to make a deal to get about two hundred buses for public transportation. This deal has been finalized with the French government represented by his French counterpart. With the skyrocketing prices of oil and the financial crisis in Lebanon, this would come to ease the burden the Lebanese citizens are suffering nowadays.

In conclusion, Hezbollah has been able to present an added value to the work of the different governments ever since they joined the cabinet for the first time in 2005.

After seventeen years of ministerial work, Hezbollah has reserved for itself a distinguished position.

That brought the resistance group praise and credit. The significant role it played could be emulated by others to bring equal success that we all yearn to see taking place for the sake of our people and country.

