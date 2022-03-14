UPDATED: WAR IN UKRAINE DAY 18: RUSSIA AND ALLIES CONSOLIDATE FORCES IN DONBASS AND SUCCEED

Posted on by martyrashrakat

14.03.2022

South Front

UPDATE: On March 13, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that about 180 foreign fighters have been killed so far.

On March 13, there were several important military events on the Ukrainian front lines which marked important successes of Russian forces.

There was a pinpoint strike with precision weapons on the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Starichi and at the Yavorovsky military training ground in the Lviv region. Ukrainian servicemen, including foreign ‘volunteers’, were reportedly killed. The reports are yet to be confirmed. Anyway, the strike was a clear signal to the foreign mercenaries in Ukraine.

On March 13, the LPR forces have finally claimed control over the town of Popasnaya after several days of fierce clashes in the area. They achieved to secure the outskirts from the southern and northern directions. Clashes continue on the western outskirts. This is an important step towards the town of Soledar which is located on the road leading to the city of Severodonetsk.

Videos from Volnovakha:

Fighting continues in the area of the Severodonetsk agglomeration. The main battlefield now is the village of Rubezhnoye located on the north-western outskirts of the city. The UAF deployed in Severodonetsk and Lisichansk risk to be cut off in the coming days and the cities may be blockaded in less then a week.

The Ukrainian ATGM “Stugna-P” hit armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation:

Attempts of DPR forces to offense in the areas of Marinka, Pisky and Avdiivka were reported. However, no advance has been confirmed so far.

Advance of Russian forces and their allies was reported in the on the southern Donbass front lines. DPR forces are coming closer to Donetsk from the southern direction, expending their zone of control along the Velika Novosilka – Novotroitske road.

These advances also destroy hopes of fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist battalions blockaded in Mariupol, who asked the UAF to counter Russian grouping from the north of the city.

Meanwhile, Russian and DPR units do not stop the mop up operations in Mariupol, where they are coming closer to the city center. Ukrainian nationalists in the city are already suffering from the lack of sources, thus, according to some estimations, the city may be moped up in about a week.

Ukrainian nationalists shot a car with a civilian on the way from Mariupol:

On March 13, the joint forces of the Russian Federation, the DPR and the LPR have almost blockaded the entire Ordzhonikidze district in the city.

In the north-eastern part of the Donbass front, Russian forces are yet to pass through the town of Izyum. Clashes continue in the southern districts od the town for several days in a row. The Russian Army is forcing the Seversky Donets river west of Izyum and fighting continues in the Barvenkovo area.

Ukrainian artillery hit civilian column in Izyum

In the Donbass region, explosions were reported in Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Ugledar, Avdiivka. In response, the UAF continue shelling the residential areas in the city of Donetsk and nearby areas.

In the Zaporozhye region, Russian troops reportedly entered the town of Gulyai-Pole, and clashes continue on the outskirts. The town of Ugledar was reportedly shelled. Russian troops did not enter the town and are bypassing it from the flanks.

In the Kiev region, fighting continues in the Irpen area in the northwest. Russian forces are reportedly advanced in the town. In the eastern direction, it was previously reported that the Kiev – Kharkiv highway was under control of Russian forces. Clashes continue near Brovary. No advances by any side were reported.

In the south-western regions, the situation also remains almost unchanged. Russian forces are strengthening their positions along the Krivoy Rog—Nikopol highway. The city of Mykolaiv is partially blockaded, but no offensive was carried out in the city. Clashes continue in the Voznesensk area.

Mykolaiv region, Green Guy area, a strike hit a military stronghold at school:

More here

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

