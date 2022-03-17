Protests in Bahrain against Saudi executions

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 17, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

Peaceful popular protests continue in Bahrain after dozens were executed days ago in Saudi Arabia, and amid the continued arrest of Bahraini citizens.

Saudi Arabia executed 81 people on Saturday, sparking the protests in Bahrain

Peaceful popular protests continue in Bahrain in condemnation of the mass execution that took place in Saudi Arabia last week, and in support of political prisoners in Bahrain.

Bahrainis took to the streets, carrying photos of martyrs and detainees along with photos of opposition leaders, and chanting against the Saudi and Bahraini regimes.

Saudi authorities executed 81 Saudi nationals and residents it claimed were involved in “terrorist activities” inside the kingdom.

البحرينيون يتظاهرون في الذكرى ١١ لجريمة مجزرة جزيرة #سترة بعد دخول قوات درع الجزيرة بالعام ٢٠١١م pic.twitter.com/zMYGRi3jd4 — يوسف الجمري 🇧🇭 (@YusufAlJamri) March 15, 2022

The Saudi Press Agency reported the mass execution and said that seven Yemenis and one Syrian were among those executed on “terrorism-related charges”, whereas Saudi opposition media said local authorities executed 40 detainees from the Al-Qatif region at once.

The executions resulted in a slew of condemnations, the most important of which was from the United Nations, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who said that these executions may amount to war crimes.

