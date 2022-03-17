Russia appreciates Turkey’s approach to Montreux obligations

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 16, 2022

By Al Mayadeen Net

Russia’s Foreign Minister calls Turkey’s stance on obligations within the Montreux Convention “responsible”.

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, expressed on Wednesday Moscow’s appreciation for Ankara’s responsible stance on the obligations within the Montreux Convention governing the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits.

“And, of course, we see and appreciate Ankara’s responsible approach concerning its obligations under the Montreux Convention,” Lavrov said at the meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

For his part, Cavusoglu said that Turkey’s decision regarding the Montreux Convention remains unchanged, adding that Turkey will continue to comply with it.

“We would like to stress that we were pleased to learn about Russia’s decision not to allow two ships to pass through the straits,” Cavusoglu said.

The Background

Ukraine’s Ambassador in Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, demanded Ankara on behalf of Kiev to close the straits for Russian ships on February 24.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu replied the next day by saying his country might close the Bosporus and Dardanelles for the passage of Russian warships, but Moscow would still have the right to return its fleet to base.

“The provisions of the Montreux convention are clear, and Turkey will strictly abide by the terms of the agreement,” Sentop told the press.

The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936, and it ensures the freedom of passage through straits for merchant ships in times of peace and war.

Regulations may differ by country, as per the accord, but they also limit the period of stay in the Black Sea of warships of non-Black Sea states to three weeks.

In emergency situations, Turkey would have the right to prohibit or restrict the passage of military ships through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles, seeing as ships passing through them would have to pass either through or to the black sea.

