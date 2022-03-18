‘Israel’ Fears Hundreds of Hezbollah’s Drones, Thousands of Precision Missiles

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 18, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

In the course of posing itself as the victim instead of the aggressor and the occupier, a Zionist regime’s mouthpiece claimed that Hezbollah’s efforts to obtain drones and precision-guided missiles heighten the threat along the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime’s already sensitive northern border with Lebanon.

‘Israeli’ regime’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan claimed in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that there are “troubling developments which threaten the ‘peace’ and ‘security’ of ‘Israel’ and Lebanon, as well as the region as a whole.”

The letter, presented in advance of a Security Council discussion scheduled for Thursday on the secretary-general’s periodic report on adherence to Resolution 1701, which set the ceasefire terms that ended the ‘Israeli’ war on Lebanon in July 2006, added that the developments include “efforts by Hezbollah to obtain advanced weapon systems, including UAVs and Precision-Guided Missiles, underline a troubling reality on the ground.”

Erdan referenced Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s February 16 speech in which he spoke of the Resistance movement’s “advanced capabilities in self-production of drones, and its acquired ability to convert rockets into Precision-Guided Missiles [PGM].”

“Nasrallah once again referred to the expertise in transforming Hezbollah’s arsenal of rockets into PGM’s,” Erdan said.

‘Israel’s’ ALMA Research Center claims that Hezbollah has a minimum of “2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles, many of them advanced UAVs from Iran and others manufactured independently.”

In the same regard, the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime’s military Air Force, considered the strongest air force in the Middle East, has admitted that identifying and intercepting drones – whether belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, or Iranian ones – is challenging, and considers drones to be one of the top five threats facing Tel Aviv.

Last month, Hezbollah flew a small, remotely piloted aircraft into the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian airspace. Hezbollah announced that the drone was able to fly inside the occupied territories for 40 minutes and returned unharmed. The Zionist regime’s Air Force dispatched several fighter jets but failed to take it down.

Although the Zionist military has various ways to intercept drones – like electronic warfare, the ‘Iron Dome’ and fighter jets like the F-35 – Hezbollah’s drone platforms pose a serious challenge to identify and shoot down since they are small, fast and fly low to the ground, making it hard for ‘Israeli’ radar to detect them.

In addition to its drones, Hezbollah has an arsenal of an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Antonio Guterres, Hassan drone, Hezbollah drones, Hezbollah Versus IOF, IOF the "invincible army", Iron Dome, Nasrallah, Resistance precision missiles, The Zio-temporary entity, UN Resolution 1701 |