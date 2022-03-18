Russian Military expert Andrei Martyanov on Russia’s denazification & demilitarization operation in the Ukraine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 17, 2022

Eva Bartlett

On March 15, I spoke with author and Russian military expert, Andrei Martyanov. His commentary and analysis are based on a deep understanding of Russian military and geopolitical issues.

Among many important things discussed were:

-that Ukraine has used prohibited weaspons against the people of the Donbass, repeatedly, including White Phosphorous

-Ukraine’s use of Ukrainian civilians as human shields, a war crime, preventing them from leaving areas of conflict (much as terrorists did Syrian civilians)

-why Russia is conducting the denazification operation

-that the hatred of Russians and calls for their murder amongst Ukrainian nationalists is not a new thing, but decades old

-that there will be a Ukrainian war crimes tribunal to hold accountable the criminals who have perpetrated untold and horrific war crimes

-Ukraine’s biological weapons

-the blatant propaganda and lies in the media war against Russia, much like the manifold lies we saw around Syria

Please do listen to the entire discussion, and consider supporting Andrei’s work.

Follow Andrei on:

Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/martyanov

Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjxgKuAiHatLO-YskZU6PQQ

His blog:

https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/

RELATED LINKS

*Foreign Ministry statement on Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk

https://www.mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1804180/?lang=en

*Attack on Donetsk by Ukrainian forces yesterday – a Tochka-U tactical missile with a cluster munition warhead (which is prohibited under international law). Only 1 cassette of 50 exploded yet killed 20 and injured 36.

https://twitter.com/indyscotnews/status/1503680455169789960





*Israel’s use of White Phosphorous on civilians in Gaza

Fake News/Propaganda

-Snake Island incident

https://www.rt.com/news/550717-snake-island-guards-surrendered/

-Debunking the claim of the sinking of Vasily Bykov patrol ship

https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2022/03/exhibit-a.html

-Beirut Port blast 2020 as Ukraine 2022

–Syria propaganda

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/397339-bana-abed-syria-aleppo-twitter /

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/431128-bana-alabed-bellingcat-atlantic-council/

https://www.sott.net/article/325238-Western-corporate-media-disappears-over-1-5-million-Syrians-and-4000-doctors

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/408618-syria-war-propaganda-media-west/

–Speaking out against hatred of Russians

https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2022/03/candace-is-woman.html

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Russophobia, Ukraine | Tagged: Andrei Martyanov, Biological Laboratories in Ukraine, Bioweapon, Donbass, Eva Bartlett, Human shields, Media Lies, Media War, White phosphorous |