Telegram Group Leaks Mossad Head’s Personal Files, Photos

March 18, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

March 18, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Photos and personal documents disclosing information on ‘Israeli’ spy agency, Mossad, director David Barnea and his family were leaked in a Telegram channel called “Open Hands” on Tuesday, Walla reported.

Created hours before the leak was published to so far 900 followers, the channel is reportedly linked to Iranian groups.

A video released in the leak suggests that the documents and photos shown are a product of an extensive surveillance campaign targeting Barnea. According to the leakers, this campaign is ongoing since 2014, when Barnea was head of the Mossad’s Tzomet department responsible for the activation of the Mossad’s international spying network.

Multiple versions of the video were published in English, Arabic and Hebrew.

The surveillance campaign does not only target Barnea but several other senior Zionist officials in the military establishment, according to Iranian Nour News. The report said that Barnea was targeted along with other Mossad officials as a possible future head of the establishment.

Some of the files shown in the leak include personal photos of Barnea with his family, plane tickets purchased by him, tax documents, and a satellite image of what is claimed to be his house, located in a city in central ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

One document shows a notice sent to the Mossad director’s wife to pay a five-figure sum in tax debt. It said further information gathered on Barnea will be released soon.

It is unknown whether the leaked information were obtained through a hack of Barnea’s personal phone or computer.

Iranian reports on the leak suggested that all the documents were “analyzed by “several security experts affiliated with the group.”

In a statement on behalf of the Mossad, Zionist Prime Minister’s Office responded to Walla’s request for a reaction, stating that the “material shown is old and did not originate from the Mossad director’s personal phone.”

