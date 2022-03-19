Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry (is that a Kinzhal flying?)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 19, 2022

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct the special military operation.

On March 18, Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a large underground storage facility for missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in Delyatin, Ivano-Frankovsk region.

Bastion coastal missile system destroyed the radio and technical reconnaissance centres of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Velikiy Dalnik and Velikodolinskoye, Odessa region.

On the night of March 19, operational-tactical, army and UAV aviation hit 69 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Among them: 4 command posts, including the brigade command post in Zabuyanye, 4 anti-aircraft missile systems, of which 3 S-300 and 1 Buk-M1, 1 radar guiding and targeting station, 3 multiple launch rocket systems, 12 missile and artillery weapons depots and 43 areas of military equipment concentration.

In addition, air defence means of Russian Aerospace Forces shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 196 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,438 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 145 multiple launch rocket systems, 556 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,237 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.

An unconfirmed video showing Russian hypersonic missile “kinzhal” hitting a Ukrainian ammo depot

https://t.me/intelslava/22845

