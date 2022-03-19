LARGE DRONE ATTACK HITS SAUDI ARABIA AMID REPORTS OF NEAR PEACE TALKS WITH HOUTHIS (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

20.03.2022

Illustrative image. Source: the Houthis Military Media.

Late on March 19, a large-scale attack with suicide drones targeted vital facilities in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition said that the attack targeted a water desalination plant in the city of al-Shuqaiq and an oil facility of Aramco near the city of Jizan.

The coalition didn’t provide any details on the damaged caused by the large attack. However, it claimed in two separate statements shared by the Saudi Press Agency that five suicide drones were intercepted over the Kingdom’s southern region by its air defense means.

فيديو لبعض الأضرار المدنية التي خلفها الهجوم العدائي الذي استهدف محطة تحلية المياه بالشقيق ومنشآة أرامكو بجازان.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/wcrqRmP9nR — واس العام (@SPAregions) March 19, 2022

March 19, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Saudi-led coalition claims it intercepted and destroyed drones launched toward Khamis Mushait from Sanaa International Airport.

The Saudi coalition claims to destroy 4 Yemeni drones.

Saudi TV reported, on Saturday, that the Saudi-led coalition intercepted and shot down four Yemeni drones that were launched toward Khamis Mushait and the Southern Region.

The Saudi-led coalition added that an attack has also targeted a water desalination plant in the Saudi city of Al-Shuqaiq and Aramco’s facility in Jazan.

The Saudi coalition said it was “following up hostile border attacks from Sanaa International Airport,” as they put it.

“The Houthis targeted the water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq and a facility belonging to the Aramco oil company in Jazan,” Saudi TV reported.

Meanwhile, Yemeni armed forces have not commented on the incident yet.

Last week, the Saudi coalition warplanes launched eight raids on the border districts of Al-Zahir and Shada on the western outskirts of Saada Governorate, and two raids on Al-Far area in Al-Kitaf border district, east of the governorate.

The renewed artillery shelling of the Saudi coalition on Al-Raqqo area in the Munabbih border district, west of Saada Governorate, resulted in the death of two civilians and the wounding of three others.

On March 11, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the targeting of the Aramco facility in the depths of Saudi Arabia, as an initial part of Operation Break Siege I.

Saree declared in a statement that in response to the Saudi escalation and siege of preventing the entry of oil into Yemen, the Aramco facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was targeted with 9 drones.

Earlier, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the downing of a US-made Scan Eagle spy plane, with a suitable weapon, in the border district of Haradh in Hajjah Governorate, northwest of the country.

According to the coalition, the drones were launched by the Houthis (Ansar Allah) from the international airport of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

“A [new] escalation by the [Houthis] military with hostile attacks on economic facilities and civilian infrastructure,” the coalition said in one of its statements.

The Houthis have not commented on the coalition’s accusations, so far. The Yemeni group launch drone and missiles attacks on Saudi Arabia on a regular basis.

The new drone attack came following reports of a near Saudi-led initiative to hold direct talks with the Houthis in the Riyadh. The group welcomed the initiative, but refused to send representatives to the Saudi capital. The group said that the talks should be held in a neutral Gulf state.

The Saudi-led coalition will likely respond to the drone attack by resuming its airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen. This may put end the Saudi-led initiative before it starts.

