Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 18, 2022

A friend send me 4 links to a movie about the Ukraine. Here are these links:

I have decided to collate the four videos into one, then upload it to BitChute. I hope that I did not mess something up (I don’t have the physical time to check). I assumed that YouTube would block the video sooner or later (they already placed a disclaimer on top of it), so making an extra copy made sense to me:

So here it is:

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/YfKpVvzyBLmA

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: “EuroMaidan” coup, Donbass, Donetsk, Dpr, LPR, Minsk Agreements, Nato Crimes, Neo-Nazi, Orthodox Christianity, War on Donbass |