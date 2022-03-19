Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 19 2022

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah strongly denied the fabrications that his party is sending military forces to Ukraine for helping Russians.

Speaking in a ceremony on the 37th anniversary for the establishment of Imam Al-Mahdi Scout Association on Friday, he pointed to the rumors that are being spread by a number of Arab media outlets.

“I categorically reject such rumors. These are baseless lies. Hezbollah did not dispatch any fighter or expert to Ukraine.”

He further noted that any similar media rumor about the alleged presence of Hezbollah in the Ukraine war is false.

In parallel, His Eminence called the Lebanese government to establish a special committee to address the economic consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war that is affecting Lebanon and the region.

“This requires that the Lebanese government and state form a committee, conduct studies hold sessions and form an emergency committee like any other country,” he said, pointing out that “Large countries in the world that do not have our problems or crises have formed emergency committees to follow up on the repercussions.”

