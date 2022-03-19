US “disappointed” by Assad’s visit to UAE

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 18, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen net

The US State Department has expressed feeling “troubled” and unsupportive of US allies’ efforts at restoring relations with Syria.

The Syrian leader with the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan during Friday’s visit (AFP)

The US State Department Spokesman Ned Price has expressed that the US feels troubled and disappointed by the Syrian President’s visit to the United Arab Emirates since 2011.

In a statement on Friday, Price said “We are profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimize Bashar al-Assad… As Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has reiterated, we do not support efforts to rehabilitate Assad; and we do not support others normalizing relations,” adding that “We have been clear about this with our partners.”

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad met Dubai’s ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in Dubai on Friday, according to the Syrian presidency.

In his first visit to an Arab state since the war on Syria started in 2011, Assad also met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed his hope that this visit will pave the way for prosperity, peace, and stability in Syria and the region as a whole.

The US occupation forces have long been in Syria, and the Syrian Arab tribes are strongly adamant about the rejection of the presence and practices of the US occupation forces, not to mention the theft of oil, gas, wheat, and resources.

On March 1, a Syrian military source said that a US occupation patrol, accompanied by a group of SDF militia members, tried to infiltrate the Syrian army checkpoints in the village of Ghozaliya in Tal Tamr countryside in Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to the source, the Syrian army prevented the US patrol from entering and forced it back.

Read more: Syrians citizens kick US occupation convoy out of their village

The US claims its presence in Syria is to combat terrorists, when in reality it encompasses smuggling military equipment and transferring ISIS militants from prisons to military bases.

Last year, the US threatened Arab states over restoring ties with Syria, following the Syrian presidential elections since the war.

According to senior US officials, Assad’s election victory proved the US efforts to stage a coup in Syria were a failure.

The US sanctions and economic boycott have made it difficult for Arab leaders to normalize relations with Assad’s government, but Friday’s meeting might be a sign that things are changing.

Recently, reports surfaced of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammad bin Zayed have declined US requests to speak to the US President in recent weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While the West and Europe look for alternative energy sources, MBS has reiterated Riyadh’s refusal to abandon the OPEC+ pact for the sake of greater oil output on Friday.

