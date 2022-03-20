‘Israel’ Nearing Dark Destiny: Hezbollah War Necessitates Wartime Haven in Greece or Uganda

Posted on by indigoblue76

March 18, 2022

The Israeli media outlets continued reflecting the case of frustration prevailing in the occupation entity in light of the latest developments ‘locally’, regionally and internationally.

to begin with, Mossad chief appears in the worst situation of weakness after a cyber attack hacked his personal laptop, which exposes the electronic security of all the Israelis.

Moreover, the Iranian missile attack on the Zionist intelligence sites in Erbil and Tehran determination to strike again of the Mossad posts remain in Kurdistan indicate that Iran is engaging in a wider military confrontation with ‘Israel’.

Meanwhile, the United States is heading towards rejoining the Iranian nuclear, which would give Tehran an opportunity to improve its capabilities in the various fields of confrontation with Tel Aviv.

Last but not least, the scenes of the refugees escaping the war in Ukraine abandoned by the West have augmented the Israelis’ fear of a similar destiny in case of any war with the Resistance.

Amid such developments, Zionist politicians and journalists started proposing purchasing deterred territories in Greece and Uganda in order to evacuate the settlers into them during the war.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Greece, Iran, Ukraine, US-Iran Relations | Tagged: Cyber ​​wars, Erbil, MOSSAD, The Zio-temporary entity, Uganda |