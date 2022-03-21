Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 21, 2022

Original Article: https://ukraina.ru/news/20220321/1033570751.html

Translated with Deepl.com and slightly corrected

Rogozin: Bioweapons Developed in Ukraine Affect the Reproductive System of Russian Women

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on March 21 in his Telegram channel that the bioweapons being developed in Ukraine, work on the reproductive system of women, particularly against “the Russian population of Russia, and immunity of “certain ethnic groups.”

“These weapons affect both the reproductive function of women of a certain nationality and in general the immune system of a particular ethnic group, causing allergies, intolerance in relation to traditional food and exposure to diseases, leading to the weakening of the immunity of the nation and its extinction without the impact of wars,” he wrote.

Rogozin clarified that he chaired a government commission on biological and chemical security from March 2017 to April 2018, which repeatedly addressed U.S. biolaboratories’ encirclement of Russia.

“It is also no secret to the leadership of our country that the purpose of these biological experiments conducted by the Pentagon using biomaterials obtained from Slavic subjects in Ukraine and other countries neighboring Russia is to develop ‘ethnic weapons’ against the Russian population of Russia,” Rogozin added.

Ed Note: The article ends with the usual disclaimer that we find now on almost everything from the Russian press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special operation in Donbass on February 24. Its goal is the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that high-precision means are used to disable military infrastructure. The civilian population, according to the ministry, is not threatened.

