Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 22, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development in Sanaa reveals the number of victims that have fallen as a result of the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen.

7 years of aggression on Yemen, victims surpass 46,000.

The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, announced that the number of civilian casualties as a result of the direct bombing of the Saudi-led coalition during the 7 years of the aggression on Yemen amounted to 46,262 between martyrs and wounded, including 17,734 martyrs, among which are 4017 children, 2434 women, and 11,283 men, while the number of wounded reached 28,528 wounded, including 4,586 children, 2,911 women, and 10,032 men.

In a press conference, the center indicated that the coalition destroyed about 12,000 infrastructure facilities, including 15 airports, 16 ports, 340 stations and generators, 2,091 government facilities, 6,734 roads and bridges, 609 networks, and communication stations, and 2,799 tanks, and a water network.

The center pointed out that the number of destroyed service facilities reached about 600,000, including 590,000 homes, 182 universities, 1,612 mosques, 410 hospitals and health facilities, 1,214 schools and institutes, 139 playgrounds, 253 archaeological sites, and 9,721 agricultural fields.

The center highlighted that the Saudi aggression, which began in late March 2015, destroyed about 26,000 economic establishments, including 404 factories, 378 fuel tankers, 11,000 commercial establishments, 9,770 means of transportation, 999 food stores, 416 fuel stations, and 696 markets and complexes, 433 cattle farms, 482 fishing boats, and 965 food trucks, which forced huge losses on the national economy and caused severe social crises represented by unemployment and poverty.

In the same context, Entisaf Organization for Child and Women’s Rights in Sanaa reported that the siege imposed by the aggression caused the loss of 100,000 newborn children, at a rate of six children every two hours, in addition to more than 3,000 children with cancer who face the risk of death.

Moreover, the United Nations warned this March that millions of Yemenis are at the brink of starvation, as a result of the economic collapse caused by the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen for the seventh year in a row, calling for “urgent measures to be taken.”

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), through its mission in Yemen, wrote on Twitter, “The impact of the economic collapse on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen cannot be underestimated. Without urgent action, it could plunge millions into starvation.”

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Yemen | Tagged: Mass Starvation, Saudi Aggression, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees, Yemeni children |