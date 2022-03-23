Four Jewish Settlers, A Palestinian Killed in Bir Al Saba

Posted on March 23, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

March 22, 2022

Mohammad Abu al-Qaian was killed by Israeli forces in Bir al-Saba. (Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Israeli Jewish settlers were killed on Tuesday in a stabbing and ramming attack in the southern city of Beersheba (Bir al-Saba), Israeli media reported.

The attack was reportedly carried out by Mohammad Abu al-Qaian, a resident of the Bedouin town of Hura, near Beersheba. The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said that Qaian was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “Hundreds of right-wing activists are gathering at the scene of the attack.”

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Salmi said that the attack was “a natural response to the crimes of the occupation in the Negev (Naqab),” adding that Israel “must realize that the Palestinian people will not surrender.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Related Videos

Intensive efforts are being made to prevent the Palestinian prisoners from going on hunger strike
Until Jerusalem | A world busy with its wars and prisoners are fighting the holiest confrontations with the occupier


More on This Topic

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , , , |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on March 23, 2022 at 9:24 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: